SGF 2023: Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay revealed

NetherRealm Studios recently revealed the latest entry to Mortal Kombat would serve as a reboot, building upon the events that occurred in Mortal Kombat 11. Today at Summer Game Fest, we were treated to gameplay footage as well as additional details from Creative director of NetherRealm Studios, Ed Boon.

While the threat of Kronika has been abated, the newly christened god Liu Kang seems to be recruiting some familiar faces in different circumstances to combat a new threat. Boon has revealed such tidbits as Johnny Cage being portrayed by Jean-Claude Van Damme, former rivals Sub Zero and Scorpion are brothers, sisters Kitana and Mileena are actually sisters in this new era and Raiden is, but a mere man… with lightning powers.

On the gameplay front there’s a big emphasis on “Kameo” fighters (no, not from the Rare launch title for the Xbox 360), but characters who can be summoned for assistance. The ones shown seem to have appearances that harken to the original MK, although there are characters from other iterations of the series (Jax from MK2, Stryker from MK3). These assist fighters might even have their own combo, X-Ray and even fatalities.

Nonetheless this New Era is looking very promising…and bloody as Mortal Kombat 1 is set for a September 19th release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and somehow…the Nintendo Switch.

Mortal Kombat 1 screens:

Warner Bros. Games today revealed the first gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, the latest installment in the acclaimed videogame franchise by award-winning NetherRealm Studios. The video showcases the dynamic in-game action through a variety of characters and bone-krushing kombat, while also spotlighting the new Kameo Fighter system which brings a unique roster of characters into the mix to assist during matches – all set against the backdrop of an original track entitled “Fatal (Mortal Kombat 1)” by Grammy-nominated artist ZHU. The trailer provides a fresh look at several legendary fighters, along with narrative hints about their backgrounds that offer a glimpse into what the Mortal Kombat 1 story holds. Liu Kang has restarted history by crafting a New Era for the sake of peace, while Mileena, twin sister of Kitana and rightful heir to Outworld’s throne, has been infected by a dreaded and lethal disease. Lin Kuei warriors and brothers Scorpion and Sub-Zero fight for the future of the clan, while Earthrealm champions Raiden and Kung Lao fight for family and honor. Johnny Cage, who is more concerned with staying relevant in the eyes of his fans, fights for his own vanity. Also joining the main roster is Kenshi Takahashi, who is on a quest to retrieve the revered sword, Sento, and restore his family’s name. Additionally, the video features various Kameo Fighters, such as Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Kano, Goro, Kung Lao, Stryker, and Jackson “Jax” Briggs. Each Kameo Fighter is based on a klassic version of the character pulled from over 30 years of Mortal Kombat history and is shown performing offensive and support-based moves, including devastating Fatal Blows, brutal Fatalities, and defensive Breakers.