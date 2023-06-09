SGF 2023: Take on a 400-foot-tall war machine in new Immortals of Aveum trailer

Immortals of Aveum is out in just over a month, and today at the Summer Game Fest Showcase we got a longer look at EA’s upcoming first-person magic shooter.

When the game was first unveiled, someone on the GA staff commented that it looked like a game from a decade ago, right down to the fact the hero (Jak Barnet) looked one haircut away from being a bald spacemarine. The newest trailer, which we’ve embedded below, doesn’t do anything to tamp down those impressions, but at the same time, it does a pretty great job of capturing the feel of some of the more epic God of War fights — which, presumably, is what they were going for, since the video shows you battling “a 400-foot-tall Colossal, an ancient titanic war machine able to transport an entire battalion of Magni into battle.”

We’ll probably see more before Immortals of Aveum arrives on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X on July 20th, but for now, here’s a look at the gameplay!

Immortals of Aveum – Official Colossal Assault Gameplay Trailer

