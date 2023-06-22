Seven mute strangers are the world’s Silent Hope

At yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, we were treated to a world where a king has taken all speech from the world and subsequently entered The Abyss never to be seen again. The princess who laments the punishment doled out by her father has cried until she became imprisoned by her crystalized tears. A septet of strangers were drawn to this crystalline prison and pledged to free the princess. Descend, explore, fight monsters, gather materials, learn skills, craft better materials as you go further and further down until you can ultimately retrieve the missing King.

Silent Hope is a rogue-like Action RPG that is set to arrive on PC and the Switch on October 3rd. The physical Day 1 Edition is packed with extras such as an art book and soundtrack that will cost a surprisingly affordable $49.99. Digitally the game will cost $39.99 on the Nintendo eShop and Steam.

Can you return the world’s voice? Which hero will be the Silent Hope, find out this fall!

Silent Hope – Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023



Silent Hope - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023

Watch this video on YouTube

Silent Hope is releasing for Nintendo Switch on October 3, 2023! Wishlist today: https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/silent-hope-switch/ Explore the Abyss and its ever-changing dungeons as seven unique heroes, each with their own abilities and fighting styles. Return home with your treasures and create new and better equipment to dive deeper on your next run, and level up your heroes to earn new abilities and unlock new classes to tackle the challenging bosses lurking in the depths.