Begin the adventure anew in 2025 with remastered RPG classic Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana

Nihon Falcom’s Ys series holds a special place in my heart thanks to very fond memories of the absolutely magical TurboGrafx-16 CD/PC Engine CD release of Ys Book I & II. Sure, there have been many re-releases, sequels and spin-offs since then, but that particular RPG experience in that era of gaming was just so memorable to me. So XSEED Games revealing a remastered release of the newer Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana is a pretty exciting announcement.

In development for the PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, the remastered title is officially scheduled for an early January 2025 release. Along with upgraded and redone visuals and modern gameplay options, Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana will also feature 3 iterations of the epic soundtrack, and there will be both English and Japanese voice-over options. Speaking of voice… Adol, the game’s protagonist, will have newly recorded dialog for the usually silent hero.

Oh and for those who can’t resist a physical edition, XSEED is releasing a limited launch Refined Edition for the PS5 and Switch (available for pre-order here) that includes a copy of the game, a soundtrack CD, an acrylic keychain and diorama set, a selection of postcards featuring art from the game, and a microfiber cleaner cloth for $59.99. The boring regular digital version will set players back only $29.99 though.

Have a look at the release date trailer, screens and the key features and game details. Also hop on over to the official site for more about the series and release.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana – Release Date Trailer



Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana:

XSEED Games, the independent-minded publishing brand of Marvelous USA, Inc., today announced that acclaimed RPG developer Nihon Falcom’s remastered classic, Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana, will be released in the Americas for the Nintendo Switch system, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on Jan. 7, 2025 digitally and with a limited “Refined Edition” physical release available on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 through participating retailers and the Marvelous USA Online Store. The title is currently available for digital pre-order through the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch for $29.99, and will be available digitally on PlayStation platforms at release. The publisher confirmed that the remastered classic will feature both English and Japanese voice-over options when it launches, enhancing the immersive experience for longtime series fans and new players. Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana follows thrill-seeking protagonist Adol and his blue-haired companion Dogi as they return to Dogi’s homeland of Felghana. The eight years they’ve been away have not been kind to the lands, which are now filled with roaming monsters, a newly active volcano, and a greedy overlord extorting the suffering residents. While Dogi seeks help from his former master, Adol remains to help the locals, only to find himself embroiled in a world of conspiracies and ancient legacies. With remastered high-definition visuals and music, the epic adventure has never looked or sounded better. Additional features include multiple versions of the sweeping soundtrack, accessibility options, and brand-new character illustrations, making Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana the definitive edition of the acclaimed masterpiece. Key Features: Classic RPG Excitement Remastered: Experience the old-school action RPG combat the Ys series is known for, with added difficulty options and quality-of-life enhancements like “Turbo” mode, as you fight your way through a memorable fantasy world.

Refined Visual Variety: Ys Memoire features all-new “Refined” character illustrations throughout the game, but players who want the original experience can switch to the “Classic” versions at a whim.

A Silent Protagonist No Longer: Newly recorded voice acting for Adol Christin, including an opening narration that sets the stage for adventure, gives new depth and gravitas to the famous hero.

A Sweeping Soundtrack Reborn: Well-regarded for its outstanding soundtrack, this version features three different iterations of the epic score (Original, PC-8801, and X68000) for players to choose from, all remastered in high-quality audio. Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana is developed by Nihon Falcom and published in the Americas on the Nintendo Switch system, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 by XSEED Games, and will launch on Jan. 7, 2025. A limited Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana “Refined Edition” physical release is available for pre-order at participating retailers and on the Marvelous USA Online Store for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. The limited launch edition will include a copy of the game packaged with a soundtrack CD featuring 14 songs, an acrylic diorama/keychain set,,a set of four postcards featuring art from the game, and a graphic cleaner cloth for an MSRP of $59.99. The standalone base game will be available digitally on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 for $29.99. Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana will be published in Europe by Marvelous Europe. For more information about the game, visit the official site at worldofys.com/felghana. This title has been rated “T for Teen” by the ESRB.