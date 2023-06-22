Nintendo eShop Update: Pikmin HD, Fall of Porcupine

The biggest news in today’s eShop update was revealed during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct: a month ahead of Pikmin 4’s release, Nintendo has re-released HD versions of Pikmin 1 and 2. You’ll be able to buy them individually or as a bundle, and both games now have optional motion controls in addition to the nicer graphics.
Among the other hightlights: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is getting more DLC in The Last Spark Hunter, Story of Seasons returns with its latest farming life sim STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life, Fall of Porcupine has a cozy take on finding your way in life (starring antropomorphic animals), and Super Meat Boy returns (sort of) with match-4 gameplay in Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
- Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 – HD versions of the first two Pikmin games, originally released on the Nintendo GameCube system, are available now for the Nintendo Switch system! The games can be purchased individually or as a digital bundle that contains both games at a discounted price. With the inclusion of these two games on Nintendo Switch, all four main games in the Pikmin series – Pikmin 1, Pikmin 2, Pikmin 3 and, as of July 21, Pikmin 4 – are playable on one system.
- STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life – Put down roots on your new farm in the peaceful town of Forgotten Valley and forge precious memories as you weave your own generation-spanning tale of friendship, family and farming. Bring life to the land by cultivating crops and raising animals, find love among the town’s friendly folk and make lasting memories with a family of your very own in this reimagining of a beloved farming classic. Start your farm on June 27, pre-orders are available now!
- Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online*
- Fire Emblem – Also known as Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade, the Fire Emblem game for the Game Boy Advance system was the first installment in the series to launch outside of Japan and features all the fierce tactical combat and rich, intrigue-filled storytelling the series is known for. The nation of Lycia stands on the precipice of war after centuries of peace, and now Lyn, Eliwood and Hector must amass their own army to fight back against the forces that would destroy everything they hold dear. Gather heroes to your side, hone their skills on the battlefield and lead your units to victory. Fire Emblem is available now.
DLC:
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: The Last Spark Hunter – Introducing the newest paid DLC** for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – in The Last Spark Hunter, Mario and friends journey to a musical planet, filled with new areas to explore and new enemies to battle. Discover the wonders and dangers that await you in this world of melodies. The Last Spark Hunter launches later today! A demo of the main game is also available now in Nintendo eShop.
Demos:
- Pintsized Creatures on Parade in Pikmin 4 – Meet Pikmin, small, plantlike creatures you can grow, pluck, guide and send into battle with enemies multiple times their size! These loyal, curious helpers come in different types, including fire-resistant Red Pikmin and new Ice Pikmin. The fate of your Pikmin is yours to decide – will you carefully avoid danger or rush into situations despite potential losses? Beginning June 28, a demo of Pikmin 4 will be available in Nintendo eShop. Raise a crop of plantlike Pikmin and guide them on an endearing expedition before the full game launches on July 21!
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Save up to 50% During the Hyper Max Sale! – Burst into deals on a mega selection of games and DLC** for the Nintendo Switch system! For a limited time, you can save to the max on games like Metroid Dread, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and so much more. Remember, you earn 5% in My Nintendo Gold Points*** for your purchases. You can then redeem your Gold Points toward the purchase of other eligible games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more. Get the jump on it – this sale ends June 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Shop online at Nintendo.com and Nintendo eShop on your device.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Alice Sisters
- Arcade Archives MEGABLAST
- Auralux: Constellations
- BroodStar – Available June 24
- Castle of Heart + Jet Kave Adventure Bundle
- Charade Maniacs – Available June 27
- Dolmenjord – Viking Islands – Available June 27
- Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine
- Earthen Dragon
- Everdream Valley – Available June 23
- Fall of Porcupine
- Gramik Paint Roller
- Johnny Trigger Action Collection – Available June 24
- Little Friends: Puppy Island – Available June 27
- Lost Lands: Sand Captivity
- Marble Ball Friends
- Neko Secret Homecoming
- nPiano
- Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island
- Princess Closet – Fashion and love will change me –
- Raging Bytes – Available June 27
- Railway Empire 2 – Nintendo Switch Edition
- Retro Rollers Bundle
- Rice Bowl Restaurant
- Skautfold: Usurper – Available June 23
- Sky Caravan – Available June 23
- SOULVARS – Available June 26
- The Last Hero of Nostalgaia
- Tricks Magician – Available June 23
- Unimime – Unicycle Madness
- Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2
- Wolf Simulator: RPG Survival Animal Battle
- Zenful Journey