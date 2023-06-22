Nintendo eShop Update: Pikmin HD, Fall of Porcupine

The biggest news in today’s eShop update was revealed during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct: a month ahead of Pikmin 4’s release, Nintendo has re-released HD versions of Pikmin 1 and 2. You’ll be able to buy them individually or as a bundle, and both games now have optional motion controls in addition to the nicer graphics.

Among the other hightlights: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is getting more DLC in The Last Spark Hunter, Story of Seasons returns with its latest farming life sim STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life, Fall of Porcupine has a cozy take on finding your way in life (starring antropomorphic animals), and Super Meat Boy returns (sort of) with match-4 gameplay in Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine.

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.