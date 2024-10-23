The Ikari Warriors get strategic as they deploy to Metal Slug Tactics on November 5th

Metal Slug Tactics was announced in June of 2021 and for a while we didn’t really know what was going on with the game. However we finally learned the game didn’t go AWOL in 2024 and today Dotemu, and Lekir Studio revealed the game will finally march onto the battlefield on November 5th.

Marco, Tarma, Eri, Fio and co won’t be the only combatants taking on General Morden, as Clark Still, Ralf Jones and Leona Heidern have enlisted and are ready to fight for freedom. Hailing from the Ikari Warrior series, although they are primarily known from their presence in SNK’s King of Fighters franchise, trio are not strangers to Metal Slug, having appeared in the 6th and 7th entry (Leona joined the guys in a console port of 7 as a paid DLC character). While they are soldiers and masters of all sorts of firearms, the Ikari Warriors aren’t above getting their hands dirty and their fists and feet are also dangerous weapons! Clark Ralf and Leona are ready to put the hurt on anyone standing in the way of the

In addition to the release date and new character reveals, Dotemu also announced the game will be getting a physical edition in the near future and the game’s soundtrack which has been crafted by Tee Lopes will be available digitally and on vinyl thanks to Kid Katana Records.

Metal Slug Tactics will launch on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms on November 5th.

Metal Slug Tactics – Ikari Warriors screens:



Metal Slug Tactics – Release Date Trailer



Metal Slug Tactics – Release Date Trailer

