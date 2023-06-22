Prepare to capture Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince on your Switch this December

The long-awaited return of the Dragon Quest Monsters series is finally happening!! Assuming you have a Nintendo Switch and are okay with waiting until the very end of the year.

Square Enix dropped some game details and a plethora of media (the announce trailer and screens) to go along with the official December 1st, 2023 release date reveal. The monster wrangling adventure will take place throughout a seasonal cycle, which will affect not only the world’s look and structure but also the creature available and more.

Take a look at the media and announcement below.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince screens:

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince | Announce Trailer:



DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince | Announce Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

SQUARE ENIX announced that DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: THE DARK PRINCE is launching worldwide on December 1, 2023, on Nintendo Switch. DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: THE DARK PRINCE gives players the power to command and recruit various types of monsters to join them on an epic new adventure. DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: THE DARK PRINCE features Psaro, the demon prince, whose curse prevents him from harming monsters. As a result, he must become a Monster Wrangler, recruiting, and fighting alongside monsters throughout the various environments of the fantastical world of Nadiria. Over the course of this adventure, the seasons will regularly cycle through Spring, Summer, Winter, and Fall, which not only changes the landscape, but also opens new areas and players will encounter different monsters specific to that season. One of the most powerful tools in the player arsenal is the newly evolved synthesis system which allows players to create completely new monsters by combining those already on their roster. Players can experiment and eventually unlock over 500 monsters, including franchise favourites, dark lords, and completely new creatures. Once players have assembled their dream roster, they can take their teams of powerful monsters online, to battle against other Monster Wranglers around the world. DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: THE DARK PRINCE will be available for Nintendo Switch on December 1, 2023.