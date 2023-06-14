Disney Speedstorm brings the Sheriff, the Space Ranger and beyond!

Disney Speedstorm, the combat racer from Gameloft is entering its second season and the power couples of Pixar’s Toy Story are rolling up. Woody, Bo Beep, Buzz and Jessie will be joining the roster that include Disney favorites like Donald Duck, Captain Jack Sparrow and Mulan as they race for the checkered flag in courses themed to Disney properties and featuring some “banging remixes” to your favorite disney songs.

Besides the Toy Story Racers, crew members and tracks based on Andy’ Room, players can expect new race modes such as Color Match and Follow the Leader. To excel in the former mode you’ll need to hit boxes which match the color and you’ll do well in the latter if you excel in slipstreaming. The season will also see two characters that help start it all at Disney…Steamboat Mickey and Steamboat Pete (Sorry Oswald…maybe next time).

Disney Speedstorm screens:

The game is still in early access and offers cross play, so wherever you purchase the game you’ll be able to play with players across all the platforms the game is available on, and this includes PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Disney Speedstorm – Season 2 Trailer ‘To Infinity and Beyond’:



