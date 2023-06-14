Goenitz and Crossplay arrive in The King of Fighters XV on June 20th

The Four Heavenly Kings of Orochi will be reunited once again as Goenitz of the Wildly-Blowing Wind joins Chris, Shermie and Yashiro in The King of Fighters XV on June 20th. He will be released as a free character for all players to download and his arrival will also herald a new boss challenge, where those who conquer it will be rewarded with a special costume, BGM and other boons. The will also deliver cross-platform play for the title, reuniting the disparate player bases.

The King of Fighters XV is currently available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

KOF XV DLC screens:

KOF XV DLC｜GOENITZ｜Trailer:

