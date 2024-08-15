Disney Speedstorm lives the Pirate’s life in it’s latest season “Looking for Trouble”

If you’re not a big fan of realistic cars like the ones made by Ferrari, fret not Gameloft has a racer that is a tad more “magical”. That’s right the same publisher behind Asphalt Legends Unite also publishes the racing title featuring the denizens of the Magic Kingdom, Disney Speedstorm. Like its real car featuring cousin, Disney Speedstorm is free to play and supports cross save and cross play on any platforms it is available on.

Starting on August 13th, the Speedstorm is entering its latest season which focuses on the Pirates of the Caribbean dubbed “Looking for Trouble”. While characters such as Jack Sparrow and Elizabeth Swann have been available as racers since the launch of the game, they’re now joined by fellow characters such as Will Turner, Hector Barbossa, Tia Dalma and the cursed captain of the Flying Dutchman!

In addition to new racers and crew members the track biome based on the films “A Pirate’s Life” will see new additions such as the ship graveyard, Tia Dalma’s shack, Fort Charles and even a cave of treasure!

Disney Speedstorm Season 9 is now live and will likely go for a month and half or two months. So if you’re a fan of the Pirates of the Caribbean you owe it to yourself to give this free to start title a try, at least you’ll get to hear some banging Disney remixes. Disney Speedstorm is currently available on PC, Switch, iOS, Android, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.