Minnie Mouse joins Disney Speedstorm’s roster in Season 3

Disney Speedstorm’s third season might be themed around Lilo and Stitch, but that didn’t stop the first lady of Disney (What did you think it was Daisy Duck?) from approaching the starting line. That’s right, Mickey Mouse’s paramour is one of the two bonus racers in this season of Gameloft’s early access racing title.

The 3rd season will start on August 1st and will include the following additions.

Lilo & Stitch environment

New Lilo & Stitch inspired Season Tour

Lilo & Stitch Racers (Stitch, Lilo, Jumba, Captain Gantu, and Angel)

Bonus Racers Minnie Mouse and another surprise guest

Lilo & Stitch customization items

New Crew Members

Token Packs

This is on top of the previous seasons which were themed on Monsters Inc. and Toy Story! The game will definitely be packed with racers, crewmembers, tracks and more when it finally ends its Early Access phase and becomes a Free to Play title on September 28th.

Have you been burning up the tracks with your favorite Disney characters or are you waiting for a more cost effective means of entry? Either way Disney Speedstorm is fun for both seasoned and new kart racers.

Disney Speedstorm is available on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Disney Speedstorm – Minnie Mouse Joins The Race:



Racer Minnie Mouse and her Unique Skill “Helper’s Aura” are racing into #DisneySpeedstorm as part of a Time Limited Event! Add Minnie to your Mickey & Friends collection during Season 3!