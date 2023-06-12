Cyberpunk 2077 returns this September with Phantom Liberty

Nine months ago CD PROJEKT RED promised they’d be coming out with an expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 called Phantom Liberty. Today at the Xbox Games Showcase, they not only delivered on that promise, they also told us exactly when the DLC will be coming out: September 26th.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — Official Trailer

There are more details and screenshots below, but the key info is that this full-fledged expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 will feature a new story starring Idris Elba (and a returning Keanu Reeves), a new location, new quests, new weapons and a new skill tree. In other words, if you’ve been waiting for the right time to dive into Cyberpunk 2077, now might be a good time — and you’ll get a whole new game out of it when Phantom Liberty releases in a few months!

CD PROJEKT RED has announced today at the Xbox Games Showcase that Phantom Liberty, the upcoming spy-thriller expansion for their open-world action-adventure RPG Cyberpunk 2077, will be launching on September 26th, 2023. The announcement was accompanied by a brand new trailer featuring key story beats, characters, location, as well as new content coming with the expansion. In Phantom Liberty, players once again take on the role of V, a cyberpunk for hire, as they embark on a mission to save the President of the New United States of America after her orbital shuttle is shot down over the deadliest district of Night City — Dogtown. What follows is a deep dive into an intricate story of espionage and political intrigue which connects the highest echelons of power with the brutal world of black-market mercenaries. The stakes are larger than life, but so is the reward — your very survival. The full-fledged expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 features a hard-hitting spy-thriller adventure to embark on set in a brand new location. Over the course of the new story players will meet and work with new characters, including FIA sleeper agent Solomon Reed, played by Idris Elba. Among the returning cast is Keanu Reeves, reprising his role as rebel-rockerboy Johnny Silverhand. The expansion also comes with a slew of new content, including new quests, gigs, and gig types; new vehicles, tech, cyberware, and weapons; a brand new Relic skill tree for even more freedom for crafting one’s own unique playstyle, and more. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC (GOG, Steam, Epic Games Store) on September 26th 2023. Pre-orders for the expansion are now available across all platforms, including a Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty bundle including the expansion and base game, the latter being required to play Phantom Liberty. Anyone who pre-purchases Phantom Liberty will receive a special bonus — early access to the Quadra Sport R-7 “Vigilante” upon the expansion’s launch, with PlayStation users additionally receiving 3 premium PlayStation Network profile avatars. For more information regarding Cyberpunk 2077, including the Phantom Liberty expansion, visit the official website, as well as follow the game on Facebook and Twitter.