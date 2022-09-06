Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion confirmed for 2023

During CD PROJEKT RED’s latest Night City Wire special event the company provided details for the first big expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 titled “Phantom Liberty”.
CD PROJEKT RED also ran through some information for Cyberpunk 2077 v1.6, dubbed the Edgerunners update, which coincides with the new Netflix animated series set to release on September 13th, 2022.
Check out the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty teaser and more info below!
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — Official Teaser:
During a special episode of Night City Wire — a show all about Cyberpunk 2077 — CD PROJEKT RED revealed the name and trailer for the game’s upcoming expansion, as well as more details on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and the Edgerunners Update for the game.
Closing this Night City Wire special was the first official reveal of the upcoming expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Introduced by Game Director Gabe Amatangelo, a sneak peek trailer showed off a glimpse into the expansion before confirming its title, Phantom Liberty. Amatangelo confirmed that a new cast of characters will be introduced in Phantom Liberty — who V will come into contact with inside a new location within Night City. Phantom Liberty is scheduled to release in 2023 for PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia. Following the trailer, a video message from Keanu Reeves was shown, where the Hollywood star revealed that he will be reprising his role as rebel rockerboy Johnny Silverhand for Phantom Liberty.
Prior to the news about Phantom Liberty, this Night City Wire special was jam-packed with information related to both the game and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077 which will air on Netflix on September 13th. During a segment dedicated to the anime, Bartosz Sztybor — one of the creators of the show — sat down for an interview to provide insight and details about the anime, discussing the story, themes, characters, and more. He talked about the influence of collaborators Studio Trigger — the legendary Japanese studio bringing the world of the anime to life — the anime’s connection with Cyberpunk 2077, and more.
More details were also given about Cyberpunk 2077’s latest update, the Edgerunners Update — also known as Patch 1.6 — which introduces equippable items from the anime to the game. Players will have the chance to don the jacket worn by David Martinez, the anime’s protagonist, and wield a shotgun used by another character from the show. Alongside Edgerunners-inspired items, the update also brings a swathe of features to the game including a clothing transmog system, cross-platform progression, playable Roach Race minigame arcade cabinets, and much more.