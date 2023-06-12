Starfield Direct event showcases gameplay, limited edition accessories, new media & more!

The Xbox Games Showcase had a lot of cool stuff to show off, as hoped, but there was one obvious first party/Xbox console exclusive title that everyone most definitely were over-the-moon excited to see more of: Starfield.

Bethesda’s space-themed RPG has been 25 years in the making, and finally, it’s set to release for Xbox Series X|S consoles and the PC this September. Huzzah! In order to contain all that excitement, there was a separate Starfield Direct event with a plethora of additional info and media, which you can check out below.

Take a look at a few flavors of gameplay video (in the form of a deep dive and trailer), and some new screens too. And if you’re looking to go all-in on some of the more content complete editions, there’s info for the Constellation Edition and Premium Editions and the Starfield Limited Edition Wireless Xbox Controller and Headset for those looking for some slick new Xbox accessories to go along with the game.

Starfield is scheduled to launch on September 6th, 2023 for the Xbox Series X|S, PC and Game Pass.

Starfield Official Gameplay Trailer:



Starfield Direct – Gameplay Deep Dive:



Starfield screens / product shots:

Starfield is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create your character and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery. In the year 2330, humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. You will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios’ biggest and most ambitious game. Along the way you will join in the adventures of various factions; pilot and customize your own ship; explore planets and discover their local flora, fauna, and resources; build outposts; and master a refined combat system to deal with threats of all kinds. Constellation Edition and Premium Edition Starfield Constellation Edition includes: Starfield Base Game

Base Game Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

*Up to 5 days early access

** Starfield Chronomark Watch and Case

Chronomark Watch and Case ***SteelBook® Display Case

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack ***Constellation Patch

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code *Actual play time depends on purchase date and is subject to possible outages and applicable time zone differences.

**Disclaimer: Phone connectivity limited. The Starfield Chronomark watch does not transmit phone calls, does not support cellular service, and is not a touch screen device.

***Only available at select retailers. Starfield Premium Edition includes:

Starfield Base Game

Base Game Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

*Up to 5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

*Actual play time depends on purchase date and is subject to possible outages and applicable time zone differences.

All active Game Pass members as well as players who pre-order Starfield will receive the “Old Mars Skin Pack” in-game bonus items, which includes:

Laser Cutter

Deep Mining Helmet

Deep Mining Pack

Starfield Limited Edition Wireless Xbox Controller and Headset

Bethesda Game Studios teamed up with the Xbox hardware team to create a Limited Edition Starfield Xbox controller and headset. The controller features full side and back grips that resemble the panels of a spaceship as well as a metallic bronze directional pad. The faceplate is accented with Constellation colors and printed with a control scheme inspired by your ship, the Frontier.

The first ever custom headset created by Xbox, the Starfield Limited Edition Xbox headset is the perfect companion for the controller. Like the triggers on the controller, this headset sports a matching transparent and metallic bronze mic boom. Both the headset and controller are available now for purchase on Xbox.com.

Starfield releases September 6 on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Players can pre-order now or play day one with Game Pass. Pre-ordering either the Premium or Constellation Edition will grant players up to five days early access to the game, dependent on purchase date and subject to possible outages and applicable time zone differences.