Cyberpunk 2077 v2.2 gives us new customization and photo mode options, gameplay improvements and more

CD PROJEKT RED is just one of those studios who seemingly never stops improving their titles even years after their launch. Case in point — Cyberpunk 2077, which released 4+ years ago, and has since been on the receiving end of a plethora of enhancements, updates and ports to other platforms, including the Phantom Liberty expansion in 2023 and an Ultimate Edition drop from about a year ago.

Well… the latest free update (bringing the game to v2.2 – see those patch notes here) has officially gone live, and it’s pretty jam packed with features and improvements thanks to a partnership with developer Virtuos. Update 2.2 includes detailed new customization options for characters and vehicles, an overhauled photo mode, numerous quality-of-life enhancements, and gameplay and technical improvements across all platforms, just to name a few. Maybe the most important new feature? The ability to let Johnny Silverhand ride shotgun as a passenger while taking to the streets.

For a deeper dive into Cyberpunk 2077 v2.2 , have a look at the latest REDstreams episode below along with some screens and a summary of what to expect from the patch.

Cyberpunk 2077 | Update 2.2 screens:



REDstreams — Cyberpunk 2077 | Update 2.2 Overview:



REDstreams — Cyberpunk 2077 | Update 2.2 Overview

CD PROJEKT RED today released a free update for Cyberpunk 2077 introducing new character customization options, Photo Mode functionality, additional gameplay improvements, and much more. The update’s launch was also accompanied by another installment of REDstreams featuring a deep dive into the latest update with its developers. Snapshot: CD PROJEKT RED launched Update 2.2 for Cyberpunk 2077, bringing a range of free improvements to the game.

The update was developed in partnership with Virtuos.

Players can enjoy new customization choices, including character and vehicle customization.

Photo Mode also received new features including a new camera mode and lighting options.

More information about the update was shared in a REDstreams episode on Twitch and YouTube. Update 2.2 is the fruit of a close collaboration between CD PROJEKT RED and Virtuos, a studio known for its work on many well-known AAA games for consoles and PC. It is available to all owners of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. As part of Update 2.2, players will access new character customization options — including new variants of cosmetic cyberware, tattoos, makeup options, and more. That’s not the only thing players can now modify — all luxury or sports cars that have partnered with Rayfield now have access to exclusive CrystalCoat technology, meaning players can swap out the colors of select rides. Changes have also been made to Photo Mode, which now boasts additional features — including improved camera modes, the ability to spawn up to three additional characters in the scene, increased camera range, and new lighting options. Players will also be able to enjoy the presence of Johnny Silverhand in the passenger seat as they drive through the city of dreams. On top of it all, Update 2.2 also brings a number of technical improvements and more secrets to Night City. More information about the new update can be found in the latest edition of REDstreams on Twitch, featuring Paweł Sasko, Associate Game Director at CD PROJEKT RED and Pauline Debroux, a Lead Producer from Virtuos. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion starring Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.