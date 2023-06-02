Be Unbreakable as Attack on Titan swoops onto Meta Quest VR platforms

We’ve gotten a lot of VR games news today and this one’s for the weebs in the audience. UNIVRS, the developer of Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing has announced that they will be developing a title based on Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan, the mega popular anime series about the last remnants of humanity defending themselves from a mysterious race of humanoid giants hellbent on dining on people.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable will seek to replicate the high flying and acrobatic movements of the Scout Regiment via the usage of their Omni-Directional Mobility Gear. Details are scant with only a concept video being shared with the announcement. However the game promises a single player or co-op play as you whizz through the Paradis Island as you attempt to cut down encroaching titans. Despite the frenetic movements, UNIVRS promises their anti-motion sickness technology will ensure the player’s experience will be a pleasant one.

Frankly Attack on Titan is one of these IPs where I would not want to experience in 1st person, however I’m intrigued by what UNIVRS will be doing and I hope they stick the landing. Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable will be available this Winter on the Meta Quest 2/3/Pro headsets.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable | First Concept Trailer | This Winter:



Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable | First Concept Trailer | This Winter

Watch this video on YouTube

VR Hunting Action Game “Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable” is comning to Meta Quest 2 / Meta Quest Pro this winter! Fight for your life against man-eating Titans in “Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable.” In a thrilling mix of hunting and action, join the Scout Regiment and put on your Omni Directional Mobility Gear to defend and protect humanity against the Titans.