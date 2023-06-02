TAITO Milestones 2 set to hit the Switch later this summer

We’re huge fans of everything that Taito has re-released as of late, and definitely pretty hyped that they and ININ Games are preparing a new TAITO Milestones compilation (see our review for the first one here) for the Nintendo Switch — set for later this summer.

Appropriately titled TAITO Milestones 2, this second release will include memorable titles such as The Legend of Kage, The NewZealand Story and the crazy 3-screen wide arcade version of Darius II… and lesser known games including Ben Bero Beh and the pre-Pocky and Rocky release Kiki Kaikai.

For those who need a physical version, pre-orders are now available on the official site.

Check out some screens, the trailer and descriptions of the release and the game’s included in the compilation below. TAITO Milestones 2 hits the Switch on August 31st, 2023.

TAITO Milestones 2 screens:

Taito Milestones is back for a thrilling new compilation of TAITO's nostalgic gems!



Taito Milestones is back for a thrilling new compilation of TAITO’s nostalgic gems!

Fans all over the world enjoyed the addictive titles from TAITO Milestones… and now ININ Games is delighted to announce it will be publishing its highly requested follow-up, TAITO Milestones 2! Relive the spirit of these action-packed classics, and reignite the flame of TAITO’s nostalgic gems in this thrilling new compilation, exclusively for Nintendo Switch, physical and digital. The second instalment of TAITO Milestones will include celebrated games like The NewZealand Story, Darius II (three Screen Arcade Version), Metal Black, Kiki KaiKai, and many more! Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or exploring the classics for the first time, you can’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind compilation! Physical pre-orders are now available at ININGames.com! Get ready for a blast to the past – see the complete list of games included in TAITO Milestones 2! The NewZealand Story (1988)

Embark on an adventure to save Tiki’s lover Phee-phee, and his friends who have been kidnapped by the leopard seal. Strategize using the various balloons and weapons to complete the colourful mazes by defeating enemies and using balloons to float! Kiki Kaikai (1986)

In Kiki KaiKai, precursor of the universally beloved Pocky & Rocky, you’ll play as Shinto shrine maiden Sayo-chan and fight against Yokai across the Japanese countryside to save the kidnapped seven gods of fortune! Darius II (3 Screen Arcade Version) (1989)

The mysterious, intelligent creatures, Belser, that once attacked the planet Darius have begun an attack on the solar system, and the Silver Hawk pilots must go to the rescue. Travel through the stars, across planets, and beyond in this beloved action-arcade shooter! This is the very first port of the special, 3 Screen Arcade Edition of Darius II! Gun Frontier (1990)

Set on the planet Gloria, this vertically-scrolling shooter follows the pilots of the aircraft, Desperado, as they confront the space pirates, Wild Lizard. Don’t miss out on the legendary soundtrack and the challenging, gun-themed bosses! Ben Bero Beh (1984)

A fire broke out! Play as Dami-chan to extinguish the flames while dodging various obstacles to rescue Nao-chan! This title is jam-packed with wacky and unique characters that appear in later games– will you be able to recognize them all? The Legend of Kage (1985)

Taking place in Japan at the end of the Edo period, you play as the Iga Ninja Kage in his battle against Yukigusa Yoshiro and his demonic army to rescue the captured Princess Kiri. Backed with an energetic and unforgettable soundtrack, journey through forests, castle walls, and mansions in this action-adventure to save the day! Liquid Kids (Mizubaku Adventure) (1990)

Flying in on a giant pelican, play as the young hero Hippopo’ and fight to protect the peaceful Hippo country, Woody Lake, from the evil of Fire Satan. Complete with colorful graphics, adorable characters, and loads of action, this platformer promises an enjoyable time. Solitary Fighter (1991)

In the early 1950s, fighters from all over the United States competed against each other for prizes, money, and the honor of being the “strongest.” Can the young fighter Bud take the No. 1 spot against all odds? In this updated version of “Violence Fight” choose from 6 playable characters instead of the original 4 and enjoy new features and gimmicks. Dinorex (1992)

Set in a world ruled by the Amazons, where humans and dinosaurs coexisted, this fighting game tells the story of the dino-tamers; young men who pit their tamed dinosaurs against each other in order to win the title of Dinorex, and the hand of the much sought-after Queen of Amazonia! Metal Black (1991)

Earth is on the verge of collapse due to invading alien forces, and this side-scrolling shooter sees you piloting the Black Fly fighter ship to take the battle to your enemies! Compete for the Newalone energy source with the invaders and defeat them with powerful laser weapons.