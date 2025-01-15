Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable review for Meta Quest

Platform: Meta Quest

Publisher: UNIVRS, Inc.

Developer: UNIVRS, Inc.

Medium: Digital

Players: 1

Online: Yes

ESRB: M

This will be a short review, as Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable is an incredibly short experience with very little to say about it. If you are unfamiliar with the world of Attack on Titan, it centers on a group of humans living in a walled-off society to protect them from massive rampaging Titans that live outside the walls, feasting on any humans they can get their hands on. The humans have a survey corps of fighters specializing in combatting and killing these Titans with their Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) gear, allowing them to zip around through the air, slashing at the Titans with specialized blades. Slashing through the nape of a Titan’s neck is how you kill one, with other wounds healing quickly. Unbreakable throws you into this combat nearly immediately, which is fitting for where the story begins.

To start with the good, movement is phenomenal. I had a blast flying through the air and slashing at Titans, and quite frankly, I never got tired of moving around the world. To add to that movement, combat is fun (if mostly boring after the first handful of kills) but kept aloft by the movement once again. I enjoyed killing Titans for the experience of whipping around them, not for the combat itself, which is repetitive almost immediately. This is the only highlight in Attack on Titan VR.

This game is ugly in ways that are hard to describe. It is one thing to look at an abysmally ugly flat game; it is an entirely different experience in VR. Things are not ugly in the unsettling way that you might want/expect from an Attack on Titan game, rather, everything simply appears unfinished. Textures are a mess, character models frequently fail to move in the most basic of ways, and the whole world feels broken in a way that almost seems unfixable without scrapping the entire thing and starting over. Without the thrill of flinging myself through the air with my ODM gear, I would have most likely turned this off after about 5 minutes without a second thought.

Those familiar with the core story can fill in the gaps, while newcomers will find very little here to incentivize them to seek out additional story elements. Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable gives you very little story to go with the increasing number of Titans the “campaign” asks you to dispatch. Add to this that the only incentive to replay the missions is to improve your performance slightly to get a higher rating, and there is almost no reason to pick this game up when/if you finish playing it.

There is a co-op mode that I have not yet been able to test out, but I do not see it having much of an impact on the game overall.

If you are a hardcore Attack on Titan fan and simply want to immerse yourself in a passable facsimile of the world and kill some poorly rendered Titans, this is the game for you. If you are a passionate VR player who wants to experience everything the Quest store has to offer, you are another excellent candidate for this game. Short of those two things, though, I see very little reason to invest your time or money into Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable.

Note: UNIVRS provided us with a Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable code for review purposes.

Score: 5