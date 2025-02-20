Pinball FX VR set to flip onto Meta Quest headsets in April

Hold onto your headsets pinball wizards, Zen Studios has dropped a release date, new game details and media for the upcoming VR and Mixed Reality version of their popular Pinball FX franchise: Pinball FX VR.

Heading to Meta Quest headsets only (booo, no PS VR2?), the Pinball FX VR platform will be free to download and check out but there will be an assortment of tables and packs to grab on day one, from original tables to licensed re-creations such as Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure, The Addams Family, World Cup Soccer, Twilight Zone, Star Trek: The Next Generation and others.

In addition to boring pinball tables (kidding, kidding), Pinball FX VR has some fun extras in the VR arcade like mini-games and other activities, such as dartboards, vending machines and interactive gadgets. There’s also a Global Campaign Mode, leaderboards and more.

Check out some flat screens and an announcement trailer along with more info, and stay tuned for the April 3rd, 2025 release.

Pinball FX VR screens:

Pinball FX VR – Announcement Trailer – Meta Quest:



Zen Studios — the leading global producer and publisher of digital pinball video games — is proud to announce the forthcoming release of Pinball FX VR on April 3. This exciting take on the digital pinball experience brings the studio’s beloved pinball tables to virtual reality for Meta Quest players with quick trigger fingers. Pinball FX VR builds upon the success of celebrated titles like Zen Pinball (over 10 million downloads to date), Pinball FX (over 2 million players to date), the innovative horror spin-off title Pinball M, and the recently released Zen Pinball World for mobile devices. For almost decades, Zen Studios has caught the hearts and minds of pinball players around the world. Pinball FX VR is the next evolution in Zen Studios’ pinball excellence. Alongside an array of exciting global campaigns and challenges, gamers don’t just play Pinball FX VR — it’s an immersive, mixed-reality world. They can place their favorite tables in their actual rooms, dive into a host of mini-games, and more. Pinball FX VR’s Key Features: Mixed Reality Pinball: Besides full immersion mode, you can experience the thrill of pinball in your living room or wherever you choose, blurring the line between physical and virtual realities

Global Campaign Mode: Take on the pinball world in Campaign Mode! Conquer the districts, beating unique missions for special rewards

Pinball In Every Form: Enjoy classic gameplay or fun challenges while you climb the global leaderboards

Interactive Objects and Mini-Games: The VR arcade also includes mini-games and other arcade activities, like dartboards, vending machines, and interactive gadgets

Are you ready for a groundbreaking pinball experience? At launch, Pinball FX VR will feature acclaimed Zen Studios titles Sky Pirates: Treasures of the Clouds, Pinball Noir, and Curse of the Mummy for $9.99 USD. It will also feature an all-star lineup of Williams Pinball tables, available to purchase and play in VR for the very first time. Players can choose from Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure, The Addams Family, World Cup Soccer, Twilight Zone, and Star Trek: The Next Generation. If that’s not enough titles for pinball enthusiasts, there will be additional tables for purchase, including Battlestar Galactica Pinball, Knight Rider Pinball, and Xena: Warrior Princess Pinball. And to add to the excitement, more tables will become available in the months after Pinball FX VR’s launch. Pinball FX VR launches on the Meta store as a freely downloadable title on April 3. The game is compatible with Quest 2, Quest 3, Quest 3S, and Quest Pro devices.