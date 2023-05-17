The official Five Nights at Freddy’s movie teaser is finally here

After an unfortunate leak a few weeks back, Blumhouse has answered the many eager FNAF fans with some initial hype via Jason Blum on Twitter yesterday evening.
What started with a cryptic one word Post “THREE”, followed an hour later with “TWO” and eventually showing a first look at the 1st Official Movie Poster.
Following this, Jason would gradually release individual posters of each of the famed characters, keeping the fans interested. At long last, Jason posted the official teaser trailer which you can see here.
Five Nights At Freddy’s | Official Teaser:
You can also see the official press release below.
Can you survive five nights?
The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse— the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man— brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen.
The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.
The film stars Josh Hutcherson (Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise), Elizabeth Lail (You, Mack & Rita), Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy, Unstable), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have a Ghost, 9-1-1), with Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes) and Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream).
Five Nights at Freddy’s is directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon) and is written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback.
The film’s iconic animatronic characters will be created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.
Five Nights at Freddy’s is produced by Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon. The film’s executive producers are Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder and Christopher H. Warner. Universal Pictures presents a Blumhouse production, in association with Striker Entertainment.