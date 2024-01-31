iam8bit brings back Freddy Fazbear as they release Five Nights at Freddy’s Original Movie Soundtrack on physical media

I don’t understand Five Nights at Freddy’s, but I certainly respect what a cross media juggernaut that Scott Cawthon has created. The franchise’s latest victory was the well received movie adaptation produced by Blumhouse which saw its release on digital platforms as well as theaters day and date. Despite a strategy which many felt would cannibalize ticket sales the film managed to gross $294 million and became Blumhouse’s biggest hit to date surpassing their 2016 release, Split.

For those who enjoyed the film’s music, iam8bit has teamed up with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse to give fans of the franchise can take home The Newton Brothers’ atmospheric score of the movie in their preferred physical medium, be it vinyl, CD or even cassette tape (Sorry 8-Track fans it’s still not happening). The vinyl release will even evoke the game’s randomness as you won’t know which beloved animatronic creature will grace the cover of your purchase until it arrives at your home. Freddy, Chica, Foxy and Bonny can grace the purple tinged slip, but if you wish to secure the one you want, you might want to pay a little more for the 4 vinyl bundle to ensure you get what you want.

Pre-orders of the soundtrack will begin tomorrow February 1st at 12pm EST/9am PST. I’m certain I’ll be expecting a private message asking for a “favor”…which I’ll probably agree to (I do love accruing Credit Card points…).

Five Nights at Freddy’s is available to own on various digital platforms and is available for on-demand viewing on the Peacock streaming service.