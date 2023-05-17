The Expanse: A Telltale Series to premiere on consoles, PC on July 27th

We’ve always been big fans of Telltale’s episodic narrative titles, from The Walking Dead to Game of Thrones to Borderlands, so we’re certainly excited to see them take on the sci-fi world of The Expanse!
Based on the TV show (which wrapped up its run on Amazon Prime last year) and not the books specifically, the episodic series will focus on the adventures of fan favorite character Camina Drummer (who is played by the show’s actress Cara Gee) during a period of time set before the events of the TV show. There will be 5 episodes in total, with the first one dropping on July 27th and additional episodes releasing every 2 weeks. Deck Nine Games is doing the development duties, with Telltale publishing.
Other than the Standard Edition (which will release at $39.99) there will also be a $44.99 Deluxe Edition which will include an additional piece of TBA content. Those who pre-order beginning on June 1st will get 24 hour early access to the first episode.
Check out the full announcement below.
Telltale, the leading narrative game development studio and publisher, today revealed the release date for The Expanse: A Telltale Series. Episode one of the series is coming to PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Epic Games Store on July 27, 2023.
Following the release of Episode 1, the following four episodes will be releasing every two weeks from July 27, 2023, allowing players to experience the exciting universe of The Expanse like never before.
Pre-orders for both the Standard ($39.99) and Deluxe Editions ($44.99) will go live on June 1, 2023. Players who pre-order will receive 24-hour early access*, while players who purchase the Deluxe edition will also receive DLC (content to be announced at a later date).
The first new IP announced by Telltale since the company re-formed in 2019, The Expanse: A Telltale Series is set prior to the events of Alcon Television Group’s critically acclaimed and award-winning television series which streams on Amazon Prime Video. Players take on the role of Camina Drummer (played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV series), the XO of a scavenger crew on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edges of The Belt. As Drummer, players must deal with a mix of powerful personalities, square off against a bloody mutiny, explore locations beyond The Belt and, most of all, make tough decisions that will decide the fate of The Artemis crew. Scour shipwrecks, use mag boots to walk on walls and ceilings, and utilize Zero-G thrusters to float through sections of ships and the open expanse of space in the largest and most immersive exploration of any Telltale game to date.
