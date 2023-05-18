«

Nintendo eShop Update: LEGO 2K Drive, CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story

News

May 18th, 2023

by Paul Bryant


This week’s eShop update is obviously a bit of a letdown after last week’s — but seeing as last week featured arguably the year’s most anticipated game in Tears of the Kingdom, that’s hardly a slam on the batch of new games hitting the Switch this week.

The biggest highlight of those new games is probably LEGO 2K Drive, an open-world racing game that’s filled with the spirit of LEGO, allowing you to customize your cars brick-by-brick. Elsewhere, a pair of long-running franchises see new entries arriving on the Switch: Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, which looks like a tribute to DOOM and other ’90s-style shooters, and CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story, a single-player 2D action platformer that allows you to manipulate time.

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
    • LEGO 2K Drive – Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world LEGO driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy! In LEGO 2K Drive, your awesome transforming vehicle gives you the freedom to speed seamlessly across riveting racetracks, off-road terrain and open waters. Explore the vast world of Bricklandia, show off your driving skills and build vehicles brick-by-brick! LEGO 2K Drive is available to play on May 19.
    • CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story – Rewind the past, control the future. Traverse the sprawling city of Zaun as Ekko, a young inventor with a device to rewind time. He and his friends must work together to keep their city safe, but as danger looms and secrets come to light, Ekko realizes he can’t trust anyone – not even himself. Developed by Double Stallion Games, CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story is a 2D, story-driven action-platformer that focuses on tight, dynamic combat and distinct exploration opportunities afforded by Ekko’s ability to travel in space and time. CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story is available to pre-order today in Nintendo eShop and launches on May 23.

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

