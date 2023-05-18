Nintendo eShop Update: LEGO 2K Drive, CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story

This week’s eShop update is obviously a bit of a letdown after last week’s — but seeing as last week featured arguably the year’s most anticipated game in Tears of the Kingdom, that’s hardly a slam on the batch of new games hitting the Switch this week.
The biggest highlight of those new games is probably LEGO 2K Drive, an open-world racing game that’s filled with the spirit of LEGO, allowing you to customize your cars brick-by-brick. Elsewhere, a pair of long-running franchises see new entries arriving on the Switch: Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, which looks like a tribute to DOOM and other ’90s-style shooters, and CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story, a single-player 2D action platformer that allows you to manipulate time.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- LEGO 2K Drive – Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world LEGO driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy! In LEGO 2K Drive, your awesome transforming vehicle gives you the freedom to speed seamlessly across riveting racetracks, off-road terrain and open waters. Explore the vast world of Bricklandia, show off your driving skills and build vehicles brick-by-brick! LEGO 2K Drive is available to play on May 19.
- CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story – Rewind the past, control the future. Traverse the sprawling city of Zaun as Ekko, a young inventor with a device to rewind time. He and his friends must work together to keep their city safe, but as danger looms and secrets come to light, Ekko realizes he can’t trust anyone – not even himself. Developed by Double Stallion Games, CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story is a 2D, story-driven action-platformer that focuses on tight, dynamic combat and distinct exploration opportunities afforded by Ekko’s ability to travel in space and time. CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story is available to pre-order today in Nintendo eShop and launches on May 23.
- 911: Cannibal
- Amaze! Complete Bundle
- Apploval
- Arcade Archives MAZINGER Z
- Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril – Available May 19
- Best Action Games 5-in-1 – Available May 19
- Best Mobile Games 5-in-1 – Available May 19
- Bio Prototype
- BlackJack Waifu Tour
- Bubble Monsters
- Bunhouse
- Burger Chef Tycoon Co-op Edition
- Cyber Citizen Shockman – Available May 19
- Dark Quest 3 – Available May 24
- Death, Soul & Robots
- Despot’s Game
- Dig Deep: Complete Edition
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition & Call of Juarez: Gunslinger – Available May 22
- Farming Simulator 23; Nintendo Switch Edition – Available May 23
- Find The Pairs: Classic Memory Puzzle
- ghostpia Season One
- Glitch Busters: Stuck On You – Available May 23
- Heartbeat Hospital: Love, Lies, and Betrayal
- HEXAPODA – Available May 19
- Japanese Escape Games The House
- KARGAST
- LOUD: RockStar Edition
- Love on Leave
- Magic Bubble Shooter: Classic Bubbles Arcade
- Max Reckoning – A Criminal Thief Story With Shooter & Quest
- Mechanic 8230: Escape From Ilgrot – Available May 19
- Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook – Available May 23
- Murtop
- Nightmare Reaper
- No One Lives Under the Lighthouse
- Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! – Available May 23
- Rainbow Runner
- TORINTO – Available May 24
- Unalive 010
- Undergrave
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – Available May 23
- Winter’s Wish: Spirits of Edo
- Woodland Hike – Available May 20