Ubisoft releases Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope demo in a lead up to their DLC Launch

Perhaps it’s kismet or just a really thorough marketing plan, but Ubisoft announced today on the eve of MAR10 Day (Is it really the “eve” if Nintendo declared every day of March is MAR10 Day?), that a free demo has been released for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope on the Nintendo eShop just as the game’s first downloadable content, The Tower of Doooom is set to release for the game.
The demo will allow you to play the game’s prologue and a portion of the first planet. Team up with those loud lagomorphs and grab your blaster as you fend off the forces of Darkness. Given the contents of the demo, one would hope the save data from the demo will port over to the retail version of the title.
The Tower of Doooom will have you climbing the procedurally generated titular structure as you take on combat challenges to earn cosmetics and rewards. Start a random roster and recruit other heroes along the way, work with what you have and hopefully you will ascend to the top using your wits and strategic thinking. This DLC is available to owners of the Season Pass which comes with the Gold version of the game.
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is currently available for the Nintendo Switch.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Demo Trailer [NA]:
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: The Tower of Doooom Launch Trailer:
Welcome to Madame Bwahstrella’s Tower of Doooom. Enter this new ultimate tactical experience and climb your way to the top. Will you be up to the challenge?
DLC1 Tower of Doooom is a Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass exclusive adventure.