Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope hopping onto Switch in 2022

The charming Mario + Rabbids spinoff has more legs apparently, since during the Ubisoft Forward event they officially revealed a another new Switch title in the series: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.
Take a look at a pair of trailers, screens and game info below!
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is scheduled for a 2022 release.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Cinematic World Premiere Trailer:
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Gameplay Sneak Peek Trailer:
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope screens:
Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends are back for a new adventure of cosmic scale in Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope! Cursa, a mysterious and malevolent entity seeks out energy to further its nefarious plans, is determined to consume all the energy of the Sparks, creatures formed by the fusion of Lumas & Rabbids. In Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope, players will explore surprising planets through the galaxy, and form the most extravagant team of Heroes to outwit enemies in an innovative combat system mixing turn-based tactics and real time action. When this unlikely team combines forces with the Sparks’ immense energy, anything is possible…for better OR worse!
Developed by Ubisoft Paris and Ubisoft Milan, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be available for Nintendo Switch in 2022.