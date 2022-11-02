Ubisoft reveals 2023 roadmap for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was already a strong contender for Game of the Year, and today Ubisoft went and made the game even more alluring with the announcement of their DLC roadmap for 2023.
As part of the game’s “post-launch plans”, three new expansions will be released next year. The first, Tower of Doooom, will only be available for Season Pass owners, and will feature a new combat mode. The other two will arrive later in 2023, and will feature new places — and the second of the two will also include Rayman himself.
It remains to be seen how the new content will play, but if it’s anywhere near the quality of Sparks of Hope, it should be pretty enjoyable.
Today, Ubisoft® unveiled more details about the exciting post-launch plans for Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope. Players will continue their journey through three pieces of downloadable content, available on Nintendo Switch™.
In the Tower of Doooom, players will face the greatest challenges! Madame Bwahstrella needs Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends to clean her multi-dimensional tower and save their old friend Spawny! Coming early 2023, this expansion will add a new combat game mode in which players will face highly strategic battles as they make their way to the top of the Tower.
The second piece of downloadable content will have our Heroes travelling to a brand-new planet. Players will be able to explore new environments, filled with fun characters to meet, secrets to discover, but also new enemies to face. This new story content will be available mid-2023.
In the last DLC, Rabbid Mario, Rabbid Peach and Rayman® will join forces in a surprising, fun and epic adventure. Players will be able to control Rayman and follow our Heroes as they explore a new and mysterious place. This DLC will arrive late-2023.
All downloadable content requires players to own Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and are included in the game's Season Pass. Tower of Doooom is exclusively available for Season Pass owners, while the two other expansions can be bought separately. The Season Pass is included in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition, on Nintendo Switch™ exclusively.
