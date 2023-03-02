PS Plus games for March 2023: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, Code Vein

Heads up PlayStation Plus subscribers (of any tier), the next set of free games to download are coming soon for March 2023.
Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons and Code Vein for PS5 and/or PS4 rounds things out nicely — which typically goes live on first Tuesday of every month, so Tuesday, March 7th, 2023. The new game catalog releases for the higher tier plans will be revealed soon so stay tuned for those.
Have a look at the details below, and make sure to grab February 2023’s titles before they are gone.
Battlefield 2042 | PS4, PS5
Battlefield 2042 is an exhilarating first-person shooter that marks the return of the iconic all-out warfare the franchise is well known for. Set in a near-future world transformed by disorder, you’ll have to adapt and overcome dynamic battlegrounds with the help of your squad and an arsenal of cutting-edge weapons and vehicles. With support for 128 players on PlayStation 5*, Battlefield 2042 brings unprecedented scale on vast battlegrounds across the globe. Participate in massive experiences, from updated multiplayer modes like Conquest and Breakthrough to the all-new Hazard Zone.
*Up to 64 players supported on PlayStation 4.
Minecraft Dungeons | PS4
Fight your way through an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe. Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends. Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels – all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager. Unlock dozens of unique items and weapon enchantments for devastating special attacks. Fight up-close with melee swings, hang back with ranged attacks, or tank your way through swarms of mobs, shielded by heavy armour!
Code Vein | PS4
Team up with an AI partner or a friend in co-op multiplayer and venture out into a world of destruction in this story driven connected dungeon experience, using your combined strength to coordinate your approach and defend each other from surprise attacks or tackle overpowered enemies. Choose from various weapons such as bayonets, axes, spears, and more. Enhance your character’s abilities with powerful Blood Code enhancements, Acquire new gear, level up your character, and become more powerful to rise up against the Lost.