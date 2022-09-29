Darkmess rises in new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope story trailer

With the release of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope just a few weeks away, Ubisoft has started showing off more and more of what the game has to offer. While they were pretty quiet for most of the year following its reveal back in June 2021, over the summer Nintendo showed off some gameplay, and then a few days ago Ubisoft gave us an even deeper dive into how the game works.
With the game’s launch on the Switch now only a few weeks away, Ubisoft is giving us a story trailer. It looks like a pretty big adventure for Mario and the Rabbids, with a giant galatic villain called Darkmess — and, of course, Bowser makes an apppearance as well. Scroll down for the video, and then keep scrolling if you want to preorder the game before its October 20th launch.
In a far away land, Darkmess rises! A cosmic threat is growing…Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends are our last hope to save the galaxy! This unlikely team will need each other in order to triumph against Cursa, as together they are stronger. But there is a deeper secret… shrouded in darkness, that could consume even the brightest light!
Join them on their adventure to take on Cursa and its dangerous minions while exploring a variety of planets filled with strange inhabitants, memorable quests and hilarious secrets. Outwit enemies in an innovative combat system mixing turn-based tactics and real time action. When this unlikely team combines forces with the Sparks’ immense energy, anything is possible…for better OR worse!
Only the most extravagant team of Heroes can rekindle the sparks of hope across the galaxy! Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope will be available for Nintendo Switch on 20th October 2022. Pre-orders are now available on the Ubisoft store: https://mariorabbids.com/sttrytdesc