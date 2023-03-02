Nintendo eShop Update: Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star, Splatoon 3 DLC

It’s a quieter week in this week’s eShop update, as evidenced by the fact that the biggest releases are probably DLC. If you bought a Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass, this week you’ll get your first taste of DLC as Inkpolis from the first game arrives in the latest adventure. If metroidvanias are more your thing, then you’ll want to check out Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, which adds Dracula’s castle to the popular roguelite.
In terms of new games, the highlight is probably Fitness Boxing Fist of the North, which mixes together Fitness Boxing with the long-running manga series. The new game will let you punch to the beat to 20 songs, and you’ll get to hear voice actors from the series urging you on.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star – Fitness Boxing returns with Fist of the North Star characters appearing as your instructors! Punch your way through the many enemies that stand in your way and aim for victory in boss battles. The Fitness Boxing series is a boxing exercise game that uses the Joy-Con controllers to let you throw different punches to a beat like a rhythm game, all while receiving directions from in-game instructors voiced by popular voice actors. Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star is available today!
DLC:
- Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass: Inkopolis – Take a deeper dive into the expansive world and colorful characters of the Splatoon series. Make Inkopolis from the first Splatoon game your stomping ground with the first wave of the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass paid DLC!* Another major metropolis of the Splatoon universe, Inkopolis has changed a bit in the past several years with some new shopkeepers. Ready to jam? Then come to Inkopolis to see some fresh Squid Sisters performances during Splatfests! This paid DLC for the Splatoon 3 game features two waves of content. Wave 1 is available now, and Wave 2, Side Order, will launch in the future. Players can also download a content pack that contains bonus in-game items after purchasing the Expansion Pass!
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania – Dracula’s Castle beckons in this new paid DLC* for the roguelite action-platformer Dead Cells. Venture through the castle’s hellish halls and outskirts alongside Richter Belmont and Alucard, leading up to a showdown with Death and Dracula himself. Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania sinks its teeth into Nintendo Switch on March 6.
Activities:
- Keepin’ It Fresh – Starting today, all Splatoon 3 players with an active Nintendo Switch Online membership** will have access to the new Fresh Season 2023 content. With new weapons, new and returning stages, more fashion, as well as fun co-op Salmon Run activities including the next Big Run event, what are you waiting for? That’s right, Big Run is back!** The whale-sized version of the co-op Salmon Run game mode is taking over a new stage, Inkblot Art Academy, and introducing a new King Salmonid, the Horrorboros! Sign up for duty from Friday, March 3, at 4 p.m. PT to Sunday, March 5, at 4 p.m. PT and you may win a special decoration for your locker. Fresh Season 2023 also adds the ability to duel in Tableturf Battle online with friends! Head to the upper level of the lobby or the Shoal to play. There’s even more content to wrap your tentacles around, so make sure to stay up to date on the latest research findings from the Squid Research Lab by following the official Splatoon North American Twitter account.
Nintendo eShop sales:
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Aery – Calm Mind 3
- Arcade Archives DON DOKO DON
- Chess Pills
- Dark Dungeon Warrior
- Dino Puzzler World
- Disaster Detective Saiga: An Indescribable Mystery – Available March 3
- Dream Park Story
- Frog Hop
- Gunman Tales – Available March 3
- Hike Valley
- Horror Tale 1: Kidnapper
- Hunahpu Quest. Mechanoid
- Little Witch Nobeta – Available March 7
- Live Factory
- Meg’s Monster
- Notes + Stickers – Available March 3
- Pizza Tycoon
- Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS
- Pronty – Available March 7
- Puss in Boots: Interactive Book – Available March 6
- Railway Islands – Puzzle
- Rô – Available March 3
- Ruku’s Heart Balloon – Available March 3
- Scrap Games – Available March 4
- The Atla Archives – Available March 3
- The Smile Alchemist
- Urban Flow Platinum Edition – Available March 3
- VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier Collection II
- Vanaris Tactics
- Void Scrappers – Available March 3
- World War: Prologue
- 没落陰陽絵巻 – Tale of the fallen Onmyoji –