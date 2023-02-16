«

»

Sample Like a Dragon: Ishin!’s combat in a free demo available today!

Categories:

News, PC, Previews, PS4, PS5, Screenshots, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

February 16th, 2023

by Stan Yeung


The lost Like a Dragon title, Like a Dragon: Ishin! finally reaches Western shores next week! Ahead of its momentous arrival, SEGA is looking to give players a taste of Sakamoto Ryoma’s combat capabilities by releasing a demo today, even before the early access release for players who ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition. The demo will let you take on a crowd at Kiyomizu Temple, followed up with a tougher fight against three armored foes. Will you cut down foes with your katana, wage war like the foreigners with a pistol, merge the two styles in a flurry of action, or honor the spirit of the Like a Dragon titles and let your fists do the talking!

SEGA’s not showing their magnanimous side yet. Players who sign up for the company’s newsletter will be sent a code to redeem two additional weapons, the Bonechewer Katana and the Waterdrop Katana. Those interested will need to sign up before March 20th.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! for the uninitiated is a action title set in 1860’s Japan, loosely based on historical people and events with a Like a Dragon sheen. Fans of the series will be able to see old favorites cast in new roles and new fans will be able to enjoy a semi historical tale about the end of the samurai era.

The title is set for a global release on February 21st (17th if you ordered the Digital Deluxe Version) on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! demo screens:

 

Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Xbox Series X (Video Game)
See larger image

Like a Dragon: Ishin! – Xbox Series X (Video Game)

Manufacturer:  Sega of America
ESRB Rating: 
Platform: 
Genre: 

New From: $59.99 In Stock

This title will be released on February 21, 2023.

buy now

Tags: , , , , , , , ,