Sample Like a Dragon: Ishin!’s combat in a free demo available today!

The lost Like a Dragon title, Like a Dragon: Ishin! finally reaches Western shores next week! Ahead of its momentous arrival, SEGA is looking to give players a taste of Sakamoto Ryoma’s combat capabilities by releasing a demo today, even before the early access release for players who ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition. The demo will let you take on a crowd at Kiyomizu Temple, followed up with a tougher fight against three armored foes. Will you cut down foes with your katana, wage war like the foreigners with a pistol, merge the two styles in a flurry of action, or honor the spirit of the Like a Dragon titles and let your fists do the talking!
SEGA’s not showing their magnanimous side yet. Players who sign up for the company’s newsletter will be sent a code to redeem two additional weapons, the Bonechewer Katana and the Waterdrop Katana. Those interested will need to sign up before March 20th.
Like a Dragon: Ishin! for the uninitiated is a action title set in 1860’s Japan, loosely based on historical people and events with a Like a Dragon sheen. Fans of the series will be able to see old favorites cast in new roles and new fans will be able to enjoy a semi historical tale about the end of the samurai era.
The title is set for a global release on February 21st (17th if you ordered the Digital Deluxe Version) on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
Like a Dragon: Ishin! demo screens: