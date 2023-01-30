SEGA unsheathes the “Blade of Vengeance” trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin

Forspoken review for PS5, PC You'd think that a game that's inspired such heated debate could at least be interesting in some way. ..

Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden review f… The Persona 3 Portable/Persona 4 Golden bundle pairs two of the most beloved JRPG games and launches them on modern consoles, to smashing success. ..

Slime’s Journey review for PlayStation, Nint… Slime’s Journey isn’t even worth $5 and an easy Platinum. ..