SEGA unsheathes the “Blade of Vengeance” trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin

We’re less than a month away before the West gets its hands on the “Lost” Yakuza title now rechristened Like a Dragon: Ishin!. Before you run off to enjoy all the distractions and delights ancient Edo has to offer, remember Sakamoto Ryoma is a man on a mission of vengeance. In the latest trailer released by SEGA we’re reminded that he is spurred into action after the murder of Yoshida Toyo by a masked man yielding the techniques of the Shinsengumi, a police force of sorts during the feudal Bakumatsu period.
His journey will have him taking on a new identity and life as a member of the Shinsengumi in order to root out Toyo’s killer. Along the way he’ll make his acquaintance with many people with familiar faces (More so if you’re a fan of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series) and go through numerous trials and tribulations.
Like a Dragon: Ishin screens:
Like a Dragon: Ishin! is set for a global release on February 21, 2023 on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox Platforms. For those who prefer a minimalist approach and opt to purchase the title digitally, buying the Digital Deluxe edition will net them 4 days headstart with the title as well as these digital goods.
- Shinsengumi Captain’s Set
- Ryoma Growth Support Kit
- Sword Upgrade Materials Kit
- Gun Upgrade Materials Kit
- Third Division Armament Expansion Kit
- The Dragon of Dojima Skin
However, physical purchasers will be able to get a steelbook case when ordering from Gamestop or Best Buy, the only retailers offering the physical version of the title. All pre-orders regardless of tangibility will be given access to three extra weapons: the Kijinmaru Kunishige, Bloody Sheen and Black Ship Cannon.
With the momentum the series has been garnering as of late, let’s hope this will be another peak for the series that will inevitably allow for a revisit to the shooter side title, Yakuza: Dead Souls!
Like a Dragon: Ishin! | Blade of Vengeance Trailer:
A treacherous road awaits Sakamoto Ryoma. Framed for the murder of his mentor and unable to distinguish friend from foe, this solemn samurai’s fight for justice challenges the course of Japan’s history.
Like a Dragon: Ishin! launches on February 21, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam.
Pre-order digitally to receive 3 bonus weapons and 4-days Early Access to the game on February 17th.