Guns…we’re gonna need guns and more in the latest Like a Dragon: Ishin trailer!

Way before honorable Yakuza Kazuma Kiryu roamed the streets of Kamurocho, Sakamoto Ryoma left his mark during the Bakumatsu Era in ancient Japan. While Kamurocho might be rough, Edo Japan wasn’t exactly a peaceful place either, so thankfully Ryoma has the skills to keep himself above the fray. In a new trailer for the upcoming Like a Dragon: Ishin!, we get a glimpse of what combat skills and techniques the ronin from Tosa seeks to avenge the murder of his adoptive father has to offer.
Slash (Swordsman), shoot (Gunman), go unarmed (Brawler) or even a combination of the first two (Wild Dancer) as you take settle things in the most violent way possible. For those who think this ancient tale will be a dry affair, rest assured it will be packed with as many side activities and quirkiness its modern siblings have to offer.
The game is currently available for pre-order and for those who opt for the Digital Deluxe version, they’ll get to play on February 17th, 2023 four days before the release date as well as a bundle of DLC which includes.
-
- Shinsengumi Captain’s Set
- Ryoma Growth Support Kit
- Sword Upgrade Materials Kit
- Gun Upgrade Materials Kit
- Third Division Armament Expansion Kit
- The Dragon of Dojima Skin
- An additional three weapons to help you trailblaze the road to revolution:
- Kijinmaru Kunishige, a dark sword with a white hilt
- Bloody Sheen, a sword soaked in blood
- Black Ship Cannon, a cannon taken from Western ships
Like a Dragon: Ishin! will be released on PC, and the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on February 21st, 2023.
The missing chapter in the RGG series comes to the West! Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s samurai epic Like a Dragon: Ishin! launches globally on February 21, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.
In 1860s Kyo, a solemn samurai’s fight for justice stands to change the course of Japan’s history forever. Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure.
Like a Dragon: Ishin! Key Features:
- Over the top action and diverse weaponry: Engage in visceral combat that combines feudal-era firearms and swords as players switch between four different combat styles: Swordsman, Gunman, Wild Dancer and Brawler. A deep roster of varied weaponry marks the historic transition between classic sword fighting and modern armed warfare as players train and upgrade skills to unlock even more powerful abilities.
- Historical samurai epic: An optional in-game glossary supplements context to the historical basis of the people, places, and events featured within Like a Dragon: Ishin!
- Old meets new: Like a Dragon: Ishin! expands upon its 2014 Japan-exclusive predecessor with localization support, all-new content, exquisitely remastered graphics and enhanced capabilities for modern platforms in Unreal Engine 4.