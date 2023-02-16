Tetris: The Movie dropping onto Apple TV+ March 31st

Yes, there was a live action Tetris movie in development, and yes it’s dropping onto the Apple TV+ service in the very near future.
We honestly did not know what to expect but considering the actual behind-the-scenes history of how the game came to be has always been pretty fascinating, it seems to somehow work — at least from what we see in the new trailer embedded below. Taron Egerton plays the lead, the plot is “inspired by the true story” and there’s an interesting Nintendo personality that shows up at the very end of the trailer so check it out for that at the very least.
Tetris will be available on Apple TV+ on March 31st, 2023.
Tetris — Official Trailer | Apple TV+:
The game you couldn’t put down, the story you couldn’t make up. Tetris streaming March 31 on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_Tetris_
Taron Egerton stars in a new Apple Original Film inspired by the true story of how one man risked his life to outsmart the KGB and turn Tetris into a worldwide sensation.
Tetris is directed by Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink. The film’s Executive Producer is Iain MacKenzie. Producers include Matthew Vaughn, Gillian Berrie, Claudia Vaughn, Len Blavatnik, and Gregor Cameron.