Microids unveils Sifu Vengeance physical edition

Oh look, Stan found another game to…uh…stan. Sloclap’s latest is set to reach gamers’ “hands” early next week, but for gamers who actually want the game in hand, the French publisher Microids is looking out for you. Set for a May 3rd 2022 release, Sifu Vengeance will be a physical release which will include a game disc, a Steelbook case, 3 lithographs, an artbook and the game’s soundtrack.
I honestly was hoping for a replica of the pendant which lets the main character escape death (come on…someone take my money!), but this is a fair compromise. Either way links to purchase the Vengeance Edition should be up at the usual suspects (Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy).
Sifu | Vengeance Edition Announcement trailer NA l Microids & Sloclap:
Sifu is the story of a young Kung Fu student on a path of revenge, hunting for the murderers of his family.
One against all, he has no allies, and countless enemies. He has to rely on his unique mastery of Kung Fu as well as a mysterious pendant to prevail and preserve his family’s legacy.
