Gaming Age: Top 22 of 2022

What were our collective favourite games of the past 12 months? Read on to find out!
22. Ghostwire: Tokyo
An enjoyably spooky, sorta-open world adventure that finds you battling demons in a gorgeous-looking Tokyo. The world feels alive despite the fact you’re the only person around, filled with creepy monsters to battle and cute dogs to pet. The whole thing is tied together by a solid story, and it makes for an unforgettable experience. (MP)
21. A Plague Tale: Requiem
Rats. So, so many rats. I think this game gets overlooked a lot, but the first game and this one are such well written stories. Anyone who hasn’t played is missing out. (AC)
20. Immortality
A narrative jigsaw that you put together, piece by piece, that will leave you thinking about it long after you’ve finished playing it. (PB)
19. Scorn
The whole thing is a wallpaper machine. Every turn is more stunningly beautiful than the last. Also just a wild experience in general. (AC)
18. Sifu
Ever want a game that allowed you to simulate a Jackie Chan movie? Sifu doesn’t 100% get it done (Interactions are limited to certain item types), but is the closest we’ve gotten in recent years. Hard as nails, it forces you to constantly train and when you successfully go through your first level without aging at all, it’s all worth it. (SY)
17. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
It may not top most people’s GOTY lists, but it was far and away my favourite game of the year. It still boggles my mind that a third-party studio could create such an inventive take on Mario — and that they could do it with the Rabbids, no less — but there’s no denying how fun this game is from start to finish. (MP)
16. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
A 3D post-apocalyptic open-world take on Kirby that’s completely unlike anything that the series has every tried before. Based on the results, maybe they should try this some more? (PB)
15. Dying Light 2
There’s so much to do. The side quests are honestly better than the main story half the time, but that’s not an insult. The main story is engaging and interesting, it’s just that during an apocalypse, it turns out that the most interesting bits are the small stories you can learn from individual people. Just uh, avoid that “True Friends” quest. (AC)
14. Cult of the Lamb
If the shocking South Park episode “Woodland Critter Christmas” was a video game, Cult of the Lamb would be close. Mixing the cutesy with the morose, add in a very competent combat system the title manages to tie many disparate parts into a solid eldritch entity…er game. (SY)
13. The Quarry
Supermassive Games show, once again, why they’re masters of the horror genre with their take on creepy summer camps. Between some shocking deaths and a system where you have to hold your breath or you die, The Quarry isn’t the kind of game you’ll want to play with the lights off. (PB)
12. Stray
Journey through a post-human settlement through the eyes of a cat in BlueTwelve’s debut title. If you’re seeking for the most action packed title, this won’t give you that, however if you’re looking looking for an introspective experience on what it means to be alive, you’re in for a treat. (SY)
11. Sonic Frontiers
Thirty years in, you would think that the formula for a successful Sonic the Hedgehog game is pretty clear. Give him a 2D world, and let him go really fast. Sonic Frontiers finds him not just in a 3D world, but in a surprisingly photorealistic one where he’s expected to explore and discover the world around him. It’s a fresh, interesting take on SEGA’s mascot, and Sonic Frontiers shows that reinvention may not be a bad thing for him.
10. Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a triumph in just about every way. First and foremost, I cannot believe they have something that gorgeous running on the Switch. Comparing this to something like the newest Pokémon titles is unbelievable. I honestly don’t know if that is a bigger compliment to Xenoblade or a slap to Pokémon, but there it is. In addition to the gorgeous visuals, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 brings the richest and most in-depth story to the fantastic JRPG franchise yet. I find myself revisiting the game over and over, long after I finished with it to just spend some more time immersed in the world. (TN)
9. Tunic
Tunic is such a fantastic take on the classic Zelda formula, boosted by gorgeous visuals, a fantastic soundtrack, and a pretty inventive take on how to implement an in-game guide/tutorial system. Now that it’s available on all modern platforms, there’s no reason to miss it. (DC)
8. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
Brilliantly written and hilariously funny, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe takes a game that was already critically acclaimed and somehow improves on it. Meta, self-aware, self-referential humour is a very hard thing to get right, but The Stanley Parable nails the tone and makes you think about the nature of video games themselves. And it’ll make you laugh, which is a nice bonus. (MP)
7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
The new Call of Duty is something that I look forward to every year, with varied results. The past few years have been high points for the franchise though, and this year was no exception. Modern Warfare II demonstrates everything that can make a Call of Duty title great. A razor sharp campaign, notable characters, and the tightest multiplayer gunplay in the world. There was a time in years past where Battlefield was a genuine competitor and looked to be approaching the top spot, but that time has long since passed. Call of Duty is for now, the untouchable king of competitive multiplayer military shooters. (TN)
6. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
When it comes to compilation games exploring either a publisher, genre, or particular series history, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is exactly what I want to see from other publishers and developers going forward. It’s a fantastic look back at the history of Atari, one of the longest running game developers and publishers out there, that doesn’t shy away from their many missteps while spending time celebrating their successes. It’s a great glimpse at a very particular slice of gaming history, with interviews, documents, and perhaps most importantly, a whole host of games that’s absolutely worth checking out for any video game fan young and old. (DC)
5. Marvel Snap
I might’ve had my heart broken by Marvel Battle Lines with it’s brief life, I never thought I would find myself dedicating my life and my phone’s battery life to another Marvel title. Despite it’s perplexing debut trailer which shows absolutely no game play, the game is perfect for those looking to deck build and play in short bursts. While I have some gripes with randomness of card actions (all done for the sake of keeping the game simple) and others with the short seasons and monetization options (1 month long and $10 if you want to go premium). These are minor complaints and I’m sure short of a EMP taking out all technology out, I’ll be snapping and buying each monthly season pass for a long long time. (SY)
4. Horizon: Forbidden West
It’s got all the open world offerings that an Assassin’s Creed game has, but the qualitydoesn’t feel nearly as bogged down by the quantity as Assassin’s Creed has gotten over time. (AC)
3. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
The combination of DotEmu and Tribute Games gave us the arcade game we’ve always wanted. Visually stirring and mechanically sound, this *ahem* Tribute to the arcade games of yore is a gift to anyone who plunked down many a quarters in a smokey arcade or their local corner store.
2. God of War: Ragnarök
I came away from God of War: Ragnarök very impressed with what the team at Santa Monica Studio were able to put together, and I think you will be too. It’s a fantastic sequel to one of the better game releases on Sony hardware in the past decade, and delivers fully in every meaningful way, making this a true showcase game for current-gen hardware. It also doesn’t skimp out in the gameplay department, offering up lots of hours of enjoyment, while pacing itself out in a way that puts a lot of other open-world style games to shame, keeping you hooked throughout. (DC)
1. Elden Ring
I was pretty sure Elden Ring was going to win my GOTY from the onset, but even with expectations that high From Software managed to go far above and beyond them. Elden Ring is perfect, truly and completely. It takes everything that makes From Software games so special to me and elevates them beyond anything I could have hoped for. It is more than just “Open World Dark Souls”, it is the culmination of more than a decade of experience and every lesson learned from every Souls title that preceded it. You can feel Dark Souls in it primarily, sure, but also Sekiro and Bloodborne on full display at times. Elden Ring is my Game of the Year, my Game of the Generation, my Game of the Decade, and honestly might have sat itself on the top of the mountain as my favorite Game of All Time. (TN)
Other games receiving votes: Capcom Fighting Collection, Coromon, Deathverse: Let it Die, Dungeons of dreadrock, Easy Come Easy Golf, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Escape Academy, Evil Dead: The Game, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, Infernax, King Of Fighters XV, Last of Us Part 1, Multiversus, Need For Speed Unbound, Nintendo Switch Sports, Overwatch 2, Pac-Man Museum+, Pac-Man World Re-Pac, Retro Bowl, Rumbleverse, Shovel Knight Dig, Swordship, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Two Point Campus, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Vampire Survivors, Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel