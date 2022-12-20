One Piece Odyssey reveals Marineford and Dressrosa dramatic moments in latest trailer

Bandai Namco’s epic sized new Straw Hat Crew adventure (One Piece Odyssey of course) is only about a month away from release, so they still have a lot to show off — such as this new “Memories” trailer.
Delving into some dramatic moments from the series such as Marineford and Dressrosa, the new video shows off the action RPG title gameplay intermixed with key moments from reimagined scenarios that Luffy and Crew were involved in.
Check out the footage below along with more details. One Piece Odyssey his PlayStation and Xbox platforms and the PC on January 13th, 2023.
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY — Memories Trailer:
Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. released the latest trailer for ONE PIECE ODYSSEY, the ambitious upcoming RPG based on the popular anime. The trailer showcases how Luffy will lead his Straw Hat Crew through a world built from their extraordinary memories and experience quintessential scenarios from the series such as “Marineford” and “Dressrosa.” ONE PIECE ODYSSEY will launch on January 13, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via STEAM, and is currently available for pre-order at www.bandainamcoent.com/games/one-piece-odyssey.
Revealed during Jump Festa in Japan, ONE PIECE ODYSSEY’s latest trailer gives fans a deeper look at how the game’s “World of Memories” introduces dramatic variations to fan-favorite narrative arcs that involve the Straw Hat Crew. The gameplay weaves together original stories that take place within key scenarios depicted in the anime with deep RPG gameplay, where players can take on the role of all their favorite Straw Hat Crew members during combat. By revisiting Marineford and Dressrosa, in addition to the previously revealed Alabasta and Water Seven, players can directly involve themselves in these memorable moments rooted in ONE PIECE canon.
Players will get the opportunity to learn more by playing the ONE PIECE ODYSSEY demo that will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S on January 10, 2023.