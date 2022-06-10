Physical versions of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge available at Limited Run Games

Turtle fans have been clenching their fists hoping for any news regarding the upcoming beat’em up from Tribute Games and Dotemu. This week at Summer Game Fest, those fans are eating well as not only did Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge announced that Casey Jones would be joining as the 7th playable character, the game would feature a 6 player mode off and online, and the game would be coming out in less than a week on June 16th.
We also learned that physical copies from boutique physical publisher Limited Run Games would include a coupon good for one personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut mirroring the promotional offer present in copies of the NES release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turltes: The Arcade Game. Well today eager fans can secure their personal pan pizza coupons as Limited Run Games opened up pre-orders for the physical editions of the game.
There are 4 SKUs and here are what they contain.
Standard Edition (Consoles only) | $34.99:
- A physical copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Reversible cover
- Booklet
- Sprite sticker sheet
- Redeemable Pizza Hut Coupon
Classic Edition (Consoles Only) | $64.99:
- Classic Turtles VHS style packaging with original art by Steve Lavigne
- SteelBook®
- All Standard Edition contents
PC Big Box Edition (PC) | $59.99
- PC big box packaging
- Game Disc in a jewel case
- SteelBook®
- Booklets
- Sticker sheet
- Mousepad
- USB containing a digital copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Radical Edition (Consoles and PC)| $199.99:
- Exclusive Playmates Shredder action figure
- CD soundtrack
- Strategy guide
- Blister-packed copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- All Classic Edition contents
- Large Collector’s Box with original art by Steve Lavigne
So it’s an embarrassment of riches for TMNT fans, with options for fans of all economic standing. I’ve already secured the Fan Bundle myself…because I’m very irresponsible with my money. Which one tickles your fancy and what type of personal pan pizza are you looking to get when you get your hands on that coupon? Pre-Orders will close on July 10th and you can find links to purchase the version of your choice here. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be available on June 16th on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.