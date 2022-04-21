Dotemu drops off fresh Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge gameplay

Just in time for PAX East, Dotemu and Tribute Games dropped off some fresh gameplay footage and interesting new game details for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.
Yes, there’s a new gameplay overview trailer (embedded below), but the bigger news may be that they have signed up the original voice talent from the 1987 animated series to reprise their roles for the Turtles. Radical!
See the new media and details below, including the availability of a physical edition and a release of the original soundtrack. If you’re attending PAX East obviously stop by the booth to get some hands-on time as well.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Gameplay overview:
Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games, in partnership with Nickelodeon, have served up an extra-large portion of piping hot Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge gameplay, while revealing that the four Turtles’ original voice actors from the 1987 cartoon will reprise their roles in the game. The team also confirmed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will receive a physical edition as well as a digital release of its jammin’ original soundtrack by Tee Lopes, courtesy of Kid Katana Records, following the game’s digital launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this summer.
Fresh extended gameplay finds the Turtles kicking Foot Clan shell throughout the first two stages of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, thrashing foes as they tour their favorite, iconic stops across Manhattan including the Channel 6 studio and the streets of New York. Watch the Heroes in a Half Shell take the Foot Clan down in the new footage: https://youtu.be/h66fgPv1EnM
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge features newly recorded voicework from the original Turtles lineup, with Cam Clarke returning as Leonardo, Townsend Coleman as Michelangelo, Barry Gordon as Donatello, and Rob Paulsen as Raphael. Players will hear their charismatic energy in battle as the Turtles sling quips and their signature phrases and quips, making the action feel even closer to the Saturday morning cartoon magic.
After its digital release, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will score physical editions courtesy of Limited Run Games in the U.S., Merge Games in Europe, Happinet Corporation in Japan, and H2 Interactive across Asia.
PAX East attendees are encouraged to practice their ninjutsu this weekend with the playable debut of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Aspiring ninjas will find the six playable heroes, Dotemu and Tribute Games at the Dotemu booth (booth no. #12043) on the expo hall floor from April 21 – 24.