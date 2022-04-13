Learn how Tribute Games met Dotemu in this TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge featurette

When we all first laid eyes on the first trailer of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, every kid who was alive in the 80s saw their collective jaws drop. While we are all waiting for the final product to arrive, the teams at Tribute Games and Dotemu decided to let us get a glimpse behind the scenes today with a newly released featurette detailing how the project came to be. In this episode dubbed “Once Upon a Shell”, Tribute Games’ Co-Founder Jean-Francois Major and Dotemu CEO Cyrille Imbert sat down with each other to describe their mutual love of the IP and how the two companies decided to team up after finding out each company was pitching a project to license holder Nickelodeon.
We also get a glimpse of more gameplay including a bonkers looking sequence where players are fending off a horde of foot soldiers utilizing their special moves. Here’s hoping we’ll get more behind the scenes videos from this duo as anything info about this game is definitely wanted. A release date is yet to be revealed for the title, but it will be present at this year’s PAX East, and I’m sure that booth will be packed.
TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – Behind the scenes #1: Once upon a shell:
Publisher Dotemu and Developer Tribute Games, in partnership with Nickelodeon and Paramount Consumer Products, offer us a peek under the bustling streets of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge to see how the modern reimagining of the series’ classic brawling action came to be. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is headed to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One later this year.
In a rare behind-the-scenes video, filmed in the Tribute Games’ studio, Co-Founder Jean-Francois Major and Dotemu CEO Cyrille Imbert discuss their lifelong dreams of working on a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game. After creating a string of acclaimed hits with the talent at Tribute Games (amongst other studios), Major joined forces with Dotemu to navigate the years of discussions to secure the rights to a new outing based on the Turtles’ timeless 1987 designs. Learn how Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders’ Revenge changed from a multi decade-spanning vision to reality in today’s new video:https://youtu.be/dfSA2HrMWts
“Contributing to an iconic universe like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is an incredible opportunity on any level, but even after completing a TMNT project years ago, I always held out hope that I’d be able to create an experience set in the original era that inspired so much of my childhood wonder,” said Major. “We finally found a partner that shares Tribute Games’ passion for the Heroes in a Half Shell’s debut. Getting to continue the legacy of the classic, beloved TMNT beat-em-ups that fans around the world grew up playing is surreal.”
“The reputation we’ve built with exceptional partners through modern classics like Streets of Rage 4 was vital to beginning our journey with Nickelodeon and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge,” said Imbert. “Tribute Games clearly shares our passion for the world of TMNT. Their deep understanding and devotion to the essence of classic beat-em-ups makes them the perfect force to ensure Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is the evolution of brawling fans deserve.”
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge joins two retro gaming experts: Dotemu, the developer and publisher known for faithful ports as well as impeccable remakes and continuations of beloved gaming series including Streets of Rage 4, the smash hit nominated for Best Action game at The Game Awards 2020, as well as the exhilaratingly competitive Windjammers 2 and the highly lauded Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap; and Tribute Games, the studio behind retro-themed original IPs including Panzer Paladin, Flinthook and Mercenary Kings which embody the spirit of classic games in new experiences. Tribute Games is home to the key talent behind the acclaimed Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game beat-em-up and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game released for Game Boy Advance in 2007.
For more TMNT gaming updates, visit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge official site (https://www.shredders-revenge.com/), wishlist the game on Steam (https://store.steampowered.com/app/1361510/Teenage_Mutant_Ninja_Turtles_Shredders_Revenge/), follow @Dotemu and @TributeGames on Twitter, and join the Discord (https://discord.gg/gZPw59bEAZ).