Forza, Minecraft, Starfield and more featured at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

As Stan noted a few days ago, E3 is dead (at least for now), but old habits die hard, which means we’re getting plenty of looks at upcoming games from all the major — and not-so-major — publishers this time of year. Today, it was Microsoft’s turn, as they unveiled the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.
The showcase featured games planned for release in the next 12 months; unsurprisingly, there are quite a few of those. Among the highlights: the first extended look at Starfield, the new space exploration game from Bethesda; more gameplay from Redfall, the newest game from Arkane Studios; the reveal of Pentiment, a 2D “narrative adventure” game from Obsidian; the announcement of Overwatch 2, which will be free-to-play this fall; and the unveiling of a new Minecraft game, an action-strategy game called Minecraft Legends There wasn’t much in the way of specific release dates, but again, the selling point was that each of the games will be available within the next year.
On top of that, the Showcase noted that nearly every game highlighted during the 90-minute presentation will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. While this doesn’t include Diablo IV — which was promised for 2023 — it did include A Plague Tale: Requiem, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and a trio of Persona games (Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable), among many others.
You can watch the entire stream below, or read on to see everything that was featured!
Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022:
Xbox Focuses on Massive Lineup of the Biggest Franchises and Original IPs Fans Can Play Over the Next 12 Months
At Xbox, we are on a mission to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet and that’s why our teams and partners have been hard at work building a truly diverse line-up of content for players of all types to look forward to. And with Xbox, you have more ways to play those game than ever before – on console, PC, or on the go.
Everything in today’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is targeted to launch in the next 12 months. From industry-defining racing games, gripping narratives, compelling strategy titles, and the most anticipated open world RPG of the last 20 years, there is something for everyone. The gameplay you saw today featured extended looks at highly-anticipated titles like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Diablo 4, and Redfall, as well as focused, unique ideas like Pentiment, High on Life, and Ravenlok. The biggest franchises and the most original IPs are all coming to Xbox.
And for players looking to experience games that are built natively for their Xbox Series X|S consoles and high-end PCs, you can look forward to Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport. Or you can experience those games on your TV app, phone, or Xbox One thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Starting this week with Microsoft Flight Simulator, you’ll be jumping into monthly launches and game updates that will keep you entertained for the next 12 months. And if you’re looking for the best way to get ready for the next 12 months of games, get started with the new Game Pass deal that gets you 3 months for just $1.
Here is a summary of everything we announced during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.
Massive Franchises and New IPs from Xbox and Bethesda
Announcing a New Partnership Between Xbox Game Studios and Kojima Productions
Today, we also announced a partnership between Xbox Game Studios and Kojima Productions to create a video game for Xbox like no one has ever experienced or seen before leveraging the power of the cloud. Hideo Kojima is one of the most innovative and creative minds in our industry we can’t wait to share what our teams will create together.
Bethesda Games Studios Reveals the First Look at Starfield Gameplay
In unveiling the first gameplay footage from Starfield, Game Director Todd Howard took fans on a tour of this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars. The first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield will allow you to create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery. In the year 2330, humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. From humble beginnings as a space miner, you will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of the Settled Systems in Bethesda Game Studios’ biggest and most ambitious game. Where will Starfield take you?
Console Launch Exclusive on Xbox Series X|S, coming to Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Bite Back with Redfall’s Gameplay Reveal
Experience Redfall, a brand-new co-op FPS from the award-winning team at Arkane Austin. Redfall brings you an open world packed with mystery, a diverse roster of heroes to choose from, strategic combat that will keep you on your toes, painstakingly crafted environments, a rich narrative driving you through the world, a wide array of weapons… and vampires. Get ready to face off against the bloodsucking menace when Redfall launches in 2023.
Console Launch Exclusive on Xbox Series X|S, coming to Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
The all-new Forza Motorsport is the most technically advanced racing game ever made
We went under the hood to share the next generation of Forza Motorsport to immerse you in the spectacle of racing like you’ve never seen before. Captured in-game and running on an Xbox Series X, we unveiled a brand-new trailer, which debuted alongside the first ever gameplay of Forza Motorsport. Forza Motorsport has been built from the ground up to showcase the Xbox Series X|S consoles. The accuracy of our overhauled physics, the beauty of our cars and tracks, our new dynamic time of day, advanced car damage, and real time ray tracing on track lead to a generational leap in immersion and the most
Console Launch Exclusive on Xbox Series X|S, coming to Windows PCs, and Day One on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.
Introducing Minecraft Legends
Mojang Studios unveiled Minecraft Legends, an all-new action strategy game developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive, launching in 2023. Minecraft Legends takes players to the Minecraft universe in a fun and unique new way, as they lead their allies in heroic battles to defend the Overworld. For more information, visit our Xbox Wire post here, follow the Minecraft Legends journey on @Legends_Game and for email updates and to join our Discord, visit https://www.minecraft.net/about-legends.
Coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Obsidian Announces Pentiment
Set in 16th century Bavaria, Pentiment will take players on a narrative journey through the eyes of Journeyman Artist Andreas Maler during a time of great social unrest. Players will become entangled in a series of murders that span over 25 years. It will be up to the players to investigate and interrogate the townsfolk to make their own decisions, where the consequences will impact the town for years to come. Led by game director Josh Sawyer, this game is brought to life by a talented team inspired by illuminated manuscripts, woodcut prints, and history itself. Be on the lookout as more information about Pentiment will be coming as we get closer to its release this November.
Console Launch Exclusive on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, coming to Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
A New Grand Strategy Game from Experts in the Genre
Xbox Game Studios Publishing is excited to reveal Ara: History Untold, an upcoming turn-based, historical grand strategy game for Windows PC and available day one with PC Game Pass. Ara: History Untold is in development at Oxide Games, which was founded by and includes many of the leads that shipped one of the most popular turn-based strategy games of all time. In Ara: History Untold players will build and lead a nation throughout history as they explore new lands, develop arts and culture, conduct diplomacy, and go head-to-head with rivals to prove they are the greatest leader ever known. To ensure the team ships the best possible version of the game when it releases, players can sign up for the Ara: History Untold Insider Program starting today, where you’ll join a passionate community of strategy game fans in the first technical alpha later this year and leave your mark on the game throughout development.
Coming to Windows PCs and Day One PC Game Pass.
Play As Dusk Falls, an Original Interactive Drama from INTERIOR/NIGHT, with up to 8 Players When it Launches on July 19
INTERIOR/NIGHT’s debut game is an uncompromising tale of family, resilience and sacrifice, coming to Xbox, Windows, Steam and Xbox Game Pass on July 19. In As Dusk Falls, you’ll have agency over the lives of relatable, far from perfect human beings, inviting you to empathize with their real-life struggles and aspirations. This cinematic story is brought to life by the performance of actors that are digitally rendered into a beautiful art style, creating a unique experience that plays like a motion graphic novel.
Console Launch Exclusive on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, coming to Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
The Most Anticipated and Beloved Franchises from Our Partners
Riot is Bringing Its Biggest Games to Game Pass
In a first for Game Pass, the partnership will extend beyond PC to include Riot’s mobile-only and mobile-accessible titles. Coming this winter, all Game Pass members will receive bonuses across titles like League of Legends (PC), League of Legends: Wild Rift (Mobile), Legends of Runeterra (PC & Mobile), Teamfight Tactics (PC & Mobile), and Valorant (PC).
All Hell Breaks Loose in Diablo IV, Coming in 2023
We are excited to announce that Diablo IV will launch in 2023, and will be available on PC, Xbox One X|S, and Xbox Series X|S. It will feature cross-play and cross-progression for all platforms. On console, players can play alongside a friend with couch-co-op. Explore what the next generation of the genre-defining Action RPG has in store, with player choice at the forefront of a truly unique journey and every inch of Sanctuary built for combat. Learn about Diablo IV’s end game, where the story concludes but the quest for true power really begins.
Coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs.
Celebrate 25 Years of Persona by Experiencing Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable
Cheers to 25 years of Persona! In celebration of this monumental anniversary, we are bringing the worldwide hits Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable to Xbox and Windows. Fans will get to experience this beloved RPG series starting this Fall! On October 21, 2022, don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts in Persona 5 Royal.
Coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs, on Xbox Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Enter the Dark Fantasy World of Team NINJA’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
A joint creation by Team NINJA producers Fumihiko Yasuda (Nioh) and Masaaki Yamagiwa (Bloodborne), Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players will fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within when Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches in early 2023.
Coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
A Plague Tale: Requiem Continues the Journey of Amicia and Hugo
Witness the end of Innocence in A Plague Tale: Requiem, and embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world, and discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers when A Plague Tale: Requiem releases in 2022.
Coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Play Overwatch 2 for Free Starting in October
Attention all heroes! Overwatch 2 arrives on October 4 as a free-to-play live service. Tune into the Overwatch 2 Reveal Event on Overwatch’s Youtube Channel on June 16 to learn more about what is to come for the game. And stick around until the end of the event to watch the full-length version of the new animated short “The Wastelander”, featuring new Tank hero Junker Queen.
Coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs.
More Memorable Experiences from the Games You Love
Hot Wheels Returns to Forza in the First, Eagerly Awaited Expansion to Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon and Hot Wheels are back together, with the Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels expansion. Coming July 19 to Xbox consoles, PC on Windows and Steam, and Cloud Gaming (Beta), this new expansion introduces players to the visually stunning, exhilarating new Horizon HOT WHEELS Park, in the clouds high above Mexico. Complete missions to unlock special Hot Wheels Heats events and celebrate the history of Hot Wheels in a new five-part Horizon Story. In a first for Forza, join friends and play the entire expansion from the very beginning in co-op. We’re excited to expand the Forza Horizon 5 fleet with 10 incredible new to Forza cars, including four new Hot Wheels scaled up to life size.
Available now for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PCs, with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Microsoft Flight Simulator Celebrates 40 Years and Exclusive Halo Infinite Pelican Release
The longest-running game franchise at Microsoft, Microsoft Flight Simulator, today announced that it looks forward to celebrating 40 years of flying around the world with the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition, a completely free offering for Xbox Game Pass members and those who already own Microsoft Flight Simulator. The 40th Anniversary Edition will be a comprehensive celebration of the franchise and serve
sas a tribute to past editions as well as an introduction to new and highly anticipated aircraft types, including helicopters and gliders. The 40th Anniversary Edition will also offer the famous “Spirit of St. Louis”, a true-to-life Airbus A310, and more. Finally, in an exclusive partnership with the Halo franchise and 343 Industries, Microsoft Flight Simulator introduces an incredibly detailed Halo Infinite Pelican add-on. It’s available for free today in the in-sim marketplace. For the latest information on Microsoft Flight Simulator, visit our Xbox Wire post here and stay tuned to @MSFSOfficial on Twitter.
Available now for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PCs, with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Grounded Graduates from Game Preview to Full Game this September
Grounded is preparing to leave Game Preview this September as it launches its full 1.0 release. Find out how the teens got into the yard and the mad scientist behind it in the fully playable campaign – all of which can be experienced alone or with a group of friends! This release also opens an entirely new part of the Grounded world – the upper yard. New armor recipes, new weapon recipes, and the giant Mantis wait for the players with this update. So, hop into the backyard today!
Available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs, with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
It’s Time to Become a Captain of Adventure in Sea of Thieves!
With a harmonious flourish, the latest Sea of Thieves trailer has unveiled a major addition coming in Season Seven: Captaincy! Offering players the ability to name and customise their ships, save loadouts between sessions and much more, this is a suite of highly anticipated features that the team are excited to bring to all who sail the Sea of Thieves.
Available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs, with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
A Brand-New Elder Scrolls Adventure Awaits
Protect the Legacy of the Bretons and explore a never-before-seen part of Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle, coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on June 21. Travel to the Systres Archipelago, idyllic home of the Breton noble elite and uncover the dire schemes of the Ascendant Order. As part of the year-long Legacy of the Bretons adventure, this new Chapter allows you to dive deep into the history and culture of the proud Breton people and develops the epic story that will continue throughout the rest of 2022!
Available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Take a Journey to The Pitt This September with Fallout 76’s Expeditions
For the first time, players will be able to go on adventures beyond the natural expanse of Fallout 76’s Appalachia with Expeditions! Arriving free for all Fallout 76 players this September, Expeditions takes players to the rusted ruins of post-nuclear Pittsburgh. Now known as The Pitt, the area is in conflict as the local Union is under siege from deadly Raiders, savage Trogs and more. With Expeditions, players can venture out and take on missions to earn XP, loot and even legendary items. Are you and your crew tough enough to enter The Pitt? Find out later this year!
Available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs, with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Amazing Game Pass Titles from Developers Around the World
Explore Scorn’s Mesmerizing Labyrinth this Halloween!
With Halloween fast approaching, we’re so excited to officially announce that Scorn will launch this year on the 21st of October! With this nightmarish first-person horror adventure, players will be able to fully immerse themselves within a mesmerizing maze of odd forms and somber tapestries. Since reaching our last major milestone back in December, the team has been working hard to add all the finishing touches. With that being said, we’re thrilled to finally be able to reveal some new, exclusive gameplay footage – we hope you like it!
Console Launch Exclusive on Xbox Series X|S, coming to Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
The Future of Survival Games Begins with Ark 2
Starring Vin Diesel as the hero Santiago, ARK 2 tells the story of a father and a daughter (“Meeka” played by Auli’i Cravalho!), of betrayal & broken promises, and the strength of the family bond – and of course, it’s a story of badass giant dinosaurs. But even more importantly, this is about players’ own stories – like any good persistent-world online survival game, ‘Survivors’ in ARK 2 each have their own unique path through the game, as they form their own tribe, make their own friends, and attempt to build their own creature-aided civilization.
Console Launch Exclusive on Xbox Series X|S, coming to Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Fight for the Fate of a Haunted Land in Hollow Knight: Silksong
Discover a vast, haunted kingdom in Hollow Knight: Silksong! The sequel to the award-winning action-adventure. Explore, fight and survive as you ascend to the peak of a land ruled by silk and song when Hollow Knight: Silksong launches with Xbox Game Pass.
Coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Uncover a Grim Family Story in The Last Case of Benedict Fox
Dive into a twisted world of secret organizations, forbidden rituals, and cold-blooded murders in the evocative and hand-crafted Metroidvania that is The Last Case of Benedict Fox. Enter the consciousness of the victims to explore their memories in search for clues. Take up the last case of Benedict Fox, a self-proclaimed detective bound to his demon companion.
Console Launch Exclusive on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, coming to Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
High On Life is a Hilarious Sci-Fi Shooter from Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland
Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you’ve really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero’s call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen. Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Justin Roiland!
Console Launch Exclusive on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, coming to Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn’s Offers Gunpowder-packed and Magic-fueled Gameplay
Take to Flintlock’s vast battlefields, combining and mastering an arsenal of tools and magical abilities. Join Nor and her mysterious companion, Enki, in this open-world RPG adventure and embark on an epic journey of vengeance, gunpowder and magic in humanity’s last stand.
Coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Start Your Homestead at the Far End of the Galaxy in Lightyear Frontier
Welcome to the Frontier! Begin your new life on a strange and beautiful planet as you build up your homestead, farm alien crops, and use your mech to explore what this new landscape has to offer. Enjoy our relaxing farming adventure with up to three friends when it lands in Early Access, Spring 2023!
Console Launch Exclusive on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, coming to Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Defy the Light in Ereban: Shadow Legacy
Ereban: Shadow Legacy is a fast-paced story-driven stealth platformer game where you become Ayana, the last descendant of a forgotten race. Harness mystical shadow powers, high-tech gadgets and avoid or kill to uncover the truth about your past and the key to saving a dying, morally grey universe.
Console Launch Exclusive on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, coming to Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Expand Your Mind with COCOON
From Jeppe Carlsen, the lead gameplay designer of LIMBO and INSIDE — COCOON takes you on an adventure through worlds within worlds. Master the world-leaping mechanics to unravel a cosmic mystery.
Console Launch Exclusive on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, coming to Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Explore an Immersive Fallen World in Ravenlok
An action-packed fable from Cococucumber, Ravenlok is a fairytale reimagining of a kingdom troubled by a corrupted Queen and a young girl’s destiny to fulfill a dangerous prophecy. After stumbling upon a magical mirror, Ravenlok finds herself pulled away from reality and into a land shrouded in darkness, cursed by the corruption of the Caterpillar Queen. Seeking only to return home at first, she rises to the occasion by challenging fearsome foes to save the fallen kingdom. Slash through sinister jesters in the Mask Mansion and burn down the Weeping Fungi in the mystical Mushroom Forest in an unforgettable, action-packed adventure.
Coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Naraka: Bladepoint Will Be Unleashed on June 23 with Xbox Game Pass
A mythical action combat game for up to 60 players, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is one of the best-selling PC games in 2021 with over 10 million players since last August. NetEase’s debut on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, players can experience the excitement of melee combat and world exploration with their selected heroes and weapons, competing with other foes to be the last one standing when it launches with Game Pass on June 23.
Console Launch Exclusive on Xbox Series X|S, coming to Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass, coming to PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming
Gunfire Reborn is Coming to Xbox Game Pass in October!
Action-packed roguelike, Gunfire Reborn, brings its fun and exciting world to Game Pass this October. Pick your hero, each with their own abilities and powers, and dive into the action. Defeat nefarious enemies, discover awesome abilities and pick up dropped weapons and items to become more powerful! Collect scrolls and copper throughout your adventures to upgrade your hero and refill supplies. Play in single-player or recruit your friends for 2–4 player co-op.
Coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs, Day One on Xbox Game Pass, coming to PC Game Pass, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Finally, we invite you to tune in to the Xbox Games Showcase Extended show on June 14th at 10am PT where we will share new trailers, take deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and speak with some of your favorite game creators.