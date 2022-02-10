Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge gets a new trailer, PS4/Xbox One release

Anytime there’s news regarding Dotemu and Tribute Games’ upcoming brawler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, we know we’re gonna be treated to some amazing animated pixels and today is no exception. Joining the fray in putting a stop to Shredder’s machinations is the Turtles’ father/master, Splinter. The old rat looks pretty spry as his move set not only incorporates ninjutsu…but some street fighting as well?
Also announced today is that the game will be released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, making the number of platforms equal to the number of turtles in this testudines quartet. Below is a trailer showcasing Splinter’s moves, will more allies enter the fray, one can only hope!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Master Splinter:
Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games in partnership with Nickelodeon today announced Master Splinter is bringing his command of ninjutsu to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge as a playable character. Master Splinter’s debut arrives alongside confirmation of the game’s release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, in addition to the previously announced PC and Nintendo Switch, later this year.
Master Splinter’s calm, thoughtful nature makes him more collected than most of his green pupils, but his mastery of ninja arts ensures that he’s a formidable powerhouse. He dishes out particularly powerful attacks with his trusty staff and wide-reaching special ninja moves, bashing through groups of enemies as efficiently as the Turtles chowing down on a pizza. Watch today’s new trailer to see Master Splinter smash through the Foot Clan’s ranks: https://youtu.be/9R0yCBJ5Qas
Inspired by the Turtles’ iconic 1987 design, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge brings New York City’s most righteous ninjas to life with gorgeous pixel art that’d look right at home in your favorite retro arcade. From showdowns with infamous rivals like Bebop and Rocksteady to returns to signature locales like Dimension X, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a bodacious celebration of classic TMNT beat-em-ups with its own modern touches.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge joins two retro gaming experts: Dotemu, the developer and publisher known for faithful ports as well as impeccable remakes and continuations of beloved gaming series including Streets of Rage 4, the smash hit nominated for Best Action game at The Game Awards 2020, as well as the exhilaratingly competitive Windjammers 2 and the highly lauded Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap; and Tribute Games, the studio behind retro-themed original IPs including Panzer Paladin, Flinthook and Mercenary Kings which embody the spirit of classic games in new experiences. Tribute Games also houses key talent behind the acclaimed Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game beat-em-up and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game released for Game Boy Advance in 2007.