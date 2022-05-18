Check out the EGRET II mini’s features in this newest video

Mini consoles have been quite a thing in the last couple of years with almost every major console manufacturer dipping their toes into the field (Come on Microsoft…stop selling bad fridges and give us a Xbox mini already), and even former arcade manufacturers got into the mix, allow some titles which never saw a home release finally receive one. SNK and SEGA might’ve gotten out of the gate first, but it seems Taito might win this race by providing the most robust feature. The EGRET II mini (see our original article here) will feature 40 arcade classics such as Bubble Bobble, Elevator Action Returns and Qix.
The EGRET II mini will also be able to rotate its display allowing you to play titles which had vertical monitors in its native resolution, something unseen in other mini arcades. Optional controllers will allow you to add trackball functionality and games to the unit. The tabletop arcade has been available for pre-order exclusively through their partners Strictly Limited Games in the EU and Gamesrocket in North America will start shipping June 3rd with the even more elaborate Limited Edition units which will feature a slew of physical extras will begin shipping June 10th.
For those who still aren’t convinced check out this features trailer before you make any decisions.
EGRET II mini – Top Features!:
40 pre-installed games, rotating screen, adjustable joystick and much more! The EGRET II mini is a must-have for every retro fan. 👾
The miniatur version of the legendary arcade machine is coming soon!
Pre-order the EGRET II mini Limited Blue Edition (coming with an exclusive blue color scheme) and the additional optional controllers while stock lasts! 💙
