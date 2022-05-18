Deathverse: Let It Die open beta test happening on May 28th, June 5th

At the end of the last entry of the Deathverse: Let It Die dev diary, we were informed a big announcement will be coming the following week. Well today’s the day and the news is…Deathverse: Let It Die will be running 2 network tests on the PlayStation platforms, the first on May 28 from 1:00-7:00 pm PST/4:00-11:00pm EST and on June 5 from 1:00-6:00 am PT/4:00-10:00am EST. Players will be able to test drive their own Wilson unit and take on other Death Jamboree contestants as well as creatures who inhabit the battlefields! Participation will have its rewards as anyone who participates on either network tests will be eligible to receive the following items when the game launches.
GungHo Online Entertainment and SUPERTRICK GAMES will kick off an open beta for its upcoming multiplayer survival action game DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE on May 28 from 1-7 p.m. PDT and June 5 from 1-6 a.m. PDT. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players can pre-download the game today from the PlayStation Store and test their survival skills in this Limited-Time Open Beta: Destroy the Server! The beta will be available in multiple languages and regions.
Fight to Survive
In DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE, players compete in a 16-player survival battle arena as a contestant in the world-renowned television program Death Jamboree. Flanked by your trusty robot companion, Wilson, you must fight off player-controlled and CPU enemies in PvPvE mayhem.
- During the Limited-Time Open Beta, players learn the ropes in the game’s Tutorial, hone their skills in Training, and prove their strength against others in Ranked Matches online.
- In this kill-or-be-killed combat, players face more than just each other. Bloodcurdling Cryptids roam the battlefield, and when the cutthroat Hunters enter the area, there are only two options: run or die.
- Transform your Wilson into one of five different weapon types, including the Machete, Buzzsaw, and–Uncle Death’s favorite–the Katana. If you get tired of one weapon, swap to another killer playstyle.
- The landscape of the arena changes between rounds, with multiple Battlefields to traverse. Take advantage of the terrain and catch foes by surprise from the high ground.
- No one likes a battle that drags on. To keep rounds short, areas of the map become contaminated. Players that linger in these areas will lose health, making their attacks less deadly. With Hunters prowling the battlefield, staying in a contaminated area is a surefire way to seal your doom.
- Pick up items like Materials, Mushrooms, and Sub-skills to modify your abilities and boost your chances for survival. Items are dropped when you kill enemies or break boxes scattered across the field.
- The best way to get ahead in this world is to kill the competition. Players that slaughter their foes in a flashy way, whether its fellow competitors or Cryptids, can grow their fanbase and earn Glory Points from the Death Jamboree audience. GP increases attack power, so we mean it when we say that fame saves lives! GP collectors can also pick up points from Killing Brands, which are dropped when a Hunter kills a competitor–but be careful, or you might be the next to die.
- Like any respectable, bloodstained celebrity, develop your personal identity with a wide range of customization options. With tons of outfits, face paints, weapon and Wilson skins, and emotes, you can give yourself a murderous makeover. You can even deck out your Player Room, the area where you wait between matches. It’ll either be your green room or your grave…
To give the fans a dramatic final battle, the Showdown Zone opens toward the end of each match. Duke it out one-on-one to be the last competitor standing in this restricted area.
Welcome to the Jamboree
In 2026, society collapses following a seismic calamity known as “Earth’s Rage.” Scarred by the horrors they’ve faced, a fractured humanity fulfills their need for bloodshed with a deadly reality show: Death Jamboree. Anyone can compete to win fortune and favor, but remember: no one makes it to the top without getting their hands dirty.
Tell Them What They’ve Won…
Everyone who participates in the Limited-Time Open Beta is a winner… at least when there are free bonuses involved. Jump into the beta to “destroy the server” and earn a TEST PILOT title, a “T” Pose Emote, and a Premium Uncle-D2 Decal. Additionally, those who’ve reached the fourth level of the Tower of Barbs in LET IT DIE will receive the coveted title of SENPAI.