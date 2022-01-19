Taito EGRET II mini – Limited Blue Edition retro arcade console now available for reservation

The super cute Taito EGRET II mini retro arcade console, which was originally revealed in December by Strictly Limited Games and ININ Games, is now available to reserve.
There will be only 5,000 units of the Taito EGRET II mini – Limited Blue Edition available to purchase ($229.99 standard edition reservations here), and some of those will be destined for the more deluxe $369.99 Arcade Cabinet and $499.99 Game Center Editions by Strictly Limited Games (which you can see, here).
Either way, players will get a console with 5-inch 4:3 rotating screen, adjustable 4 and 8-way joystick with six buttons, HDMI output and SD card slot, and of course 40 classic Taito arcade titles (with additional titles included with trackball/paddle controller option).
So needless to say for those interested, even though there’s no release dates quite yet, don’t dilly-dally in reserving yours. Check out the new trailer and product shots, along with additional info for the Taito EGRET II mini below.
Taito EGRET II mini – Limited Blue Edition – Official Trailer:
Taito EGRET II mini – Limited Blue Edition product shots:
After the announcement of the EGRET II mini in December last year, Strictly Limited Games and ININ Games are happy to kick off the new year with more news and details about the awesome home console version of the legendary TAITO retro arcade cabinet. As of today, reservations for the EGRET II mini – Limited Blue Edition can be made! An exclusive Western edition, limited to 5,000 units worldwide, split over different versions that also come with special content.
The exclusive EGRET II mini – Limited Blue Edition
Game publishers Strictly Limited Games and ININ Games are proud to bring the EGRET II mini to the West as their first hardware release, allowing fans to take a journey through the rich arcade history of legendary video game developer TAITO. The console comes with 40 iconic retro games of various genres and tons of awesome features; like a 5-inch 4:3 rotating screen for horizontal and vertical alignment, an adjustable joystick to switch from 8 directions to 4 directions and a lot more! These features are on full display in the new trailer.
The EGRET II mini – Limited Blue Edition comes with blue buttons and joystick presenting an exclusive color scheme, limited to only 5,000 units worldwide. Prices start at 229.99$ / 199.99€ (excluding tax and shipping costs). There will be three exclusive editions including awesome physical collectibles in addition to the console.
- EGRET II mini – Limited Blue Edition Bundle: This edition will include the EGRET II mini – Limited Blue Edition, a special cup & cup holder and a set of mini instruction cards for the true retro arcade feeling. This bundle does not include any of the three optional controllers, which can be purchased separately.
- EGRET II mini – Arcade Cabinet Blue Edition: This very special package will include the EGRET II mini – Limited Blue Edition, plus the Paddle and Trackball Expansion Set that comes with a controller and 10 additional games on SD card. On top of that, retro fans get a set of mini instruction cards, a special TAITO/ZUNTATA anniversary soundtrack and a strategy book.
- EGRET II mini – Game Center Blue Edition: The most extensive edition that includes all the content of the Arcade Cabinet Blue Edition plus the other two available optional EGRET II mini controllers and even more awesome physical collectibles.
Reservations are now open!
As the EGRET II mini – Limited Blue Edition will only be available in a limited quantity of 5,000 units, retro fans can now already make their reservation, obtaining the right to secure one of these faithfully miniaturized high-end home consoles as soon as pre-order starts. The three editions can be reserved as of today:
For the EGRET II mini – Limited Blue Edition Bundle from ININ Games, you can register on their partner’s website Gamesrocket to reserve the console and also the three separate, optional controllers: https://gamesrocket.com/
For the EGRET II mini – Arcade Cabinet Blue Edition and the Game Center Blue Edition with great additional collectibles, visit the homepage of Strictly Limited Games and register to make your reservation: https://www.
strictlylimitedgames.com/