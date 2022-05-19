Nintendo eShop Update – Touken Ranbu Warriors, Deadcraft, Cotton Fantasy 

There’s certainly no shortage of new wares hitting the Nintendo eShop Update, especially if you happen to subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service since you can grab your copy of Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards for no additional charge.
Otherwise, some highlights include Touken Ranbu Warriors, Deadcraft, Maximillion Fortress, Cotton Fantasy and many more!
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards – In this colorful 3D platformer – the first and only Kirby game on Nintendo 64 and the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library! – players guide Kirby on an adventure across planet Ripple Star, using classic Copy Abilities to overcome obstacles and defeat enemies. You can even blast, bash and dash with friends in three separate four-player minigames – 100-Yard Hop, Bumper Crop Bump and Checkerboard Chase! Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards will arrive on Nintendo Switch by flying star for players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership on May 20.
- Touken Ranbu Warriors – This action game is a collaboration between the “spirits of blades” simulation game Touken Ranbu -ONLINE-, presented by DMM GAMES and NITRO PLUS, and the thrilling 1 vs. 1,000 WARRIORS series from KOEI TECMO GAMES. The Touken Danshi, 15 blades incarnate who had been drifting aimlessly without a Saniwa master, are suddenly attacked by the History Retrograde Army. After the battle, they are assigned by the Government of the Time to undertake “onslaught investigations.” The masterless blades have no choice but to depart for the chaotic world of the Sengoku Era, whose history had already begun to be altered. Touken Ranbu Warriors and Touken Ranbu Warriors Digital Deluxe Edition will be available on May 24.
- DEADCRAFT – Welcome to DEADCRAFT, a new twist on the zombie survival-action genre! In a world ravaged by a deadly virus, the half-zombie Reid must survive not only by battling hordes of the undead with anything he can get his hands on – including axes and weedwhackers – but by also growing some zombie followers of his own. Choose your allies and enemies wisely as you try to make it through the apocalypse alive! DEADCRAFT and DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition are available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – Practice your swing and hit the green with Mario and friends in Mario Golf: Super Rush! The Mario Golf: Super Rush game features several local* and online** multiplayer modes, including Speed Golf, which finds players teeing off at the same time, Standard Golf and the action-packed Battle Golf. Solo players can also enjoy the exciting single-player Golf Adventure and Solo Challenge modes. Simple motion or button controls make it easy for both new players and seasoned pros to drive and putt. For even more golf fun, keep an eye out this fall for the free Golf update to the Nintendo Switch Sports game! Mario Golf: Super Rush is available now in Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
- Cool Off With Sporty Style – The Nintendo Switch Sports – Spocco Square Cooling Towel reward is coming! This new reward is inspired by Spocco Square, the sprawling sports complex where all the competitions are held in the Nintendo Switch Sports game. This sporty and stylish towel is handy for keeping your head in the game, wicking away sweat or cooling off during your next match! For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com.
- Discover the Sports of Spocco Square – View and learn about all six sports in the Nintendo Switch Sports game in this My Nintendo mission! Visit the Nintendo Switch Sports official site and tackle this mission to earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points.*** For more information, please visit https://nintendoswitchsports.nintendo.com/en/sports/.
* Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.