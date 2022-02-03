Sloclap teams with RivenX3i to present live-action Sifu: At the Cost of Time

Sifu, Sloclap’s action packed brawler is mere days from release. To build hype upon its arrival. The developer teamed up with renowned Youtuber RivenX3i (Real name: Christopher Clark Cowan) to release a live action short based on the game. Telling the story of a young martial artist seeking to avenge his father, the clip focuses on the lead up to his confrontation with Fajar, the mute martial artist who has quite the green thumb that incidentally was responsible for the main character’s death 8 years ago.
The clip not only managed to showcase the explosive speed and power of Pak Mei Kung Fu but it also showcases the game’s aging mechanic in a very believable manner. While the result of the confrontation with Fajar is left up in the air, players can play a hand in the result when Sifu comes out on PlayStation 4/5 and PC on February 8th, 2022 and people who pre-order can start 48 hours earlier on February 6th, 2022.
Sifu: At The Cost of Time — A Live Action Adaptation:
Sifu is the martial art movie you’ve always wanted to play! Ever wondered what it would be like as an actual movie? Sloclap partnered with director Christopher Clark Cowan (youtube RivenX3i) to bring SIFU to live action in this short film shot in LA. Discover our main character as he hunts down Fajar, one of the assassins who killed his father.
Sifu is the new game of Sloclap, the independent studio behind Absolver. A third person action game featuring intense hand-to-hand combat, it puts you in control of a young Kung-Fu student on a path of revenge.