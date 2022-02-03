Nintendo eShop Update – OlliOlli World, Dying Light 2, The Artful Escape, Luminos

There’s a nice variety of new wares hitting the Nintendo eShop Update in the very near future — and for once there’s not a totally overwhelming quantity of titles to check out… by weekly Nintendo eShop Update standards at least.
A couple of options include OlliOlli World, Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version, The Artful Escape, Hatsune Miku Connecting Puzzle TAMAGOTORI, Luminos, Team Sonic Racing + Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Bundle and more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- OlliOlli World – Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radlandia, meeting colorful characters as you grind, trick and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana. Traverse a delightful and weird world, take on missions and challenges, and make new friends along the way. Customize your character’s looks, tricks and style, challenge the world in Leagues or dare a friend to beat your best tricks on one of millions of sharable levels. Experience accessibility, depth and player freedom as you dive into the signature gameplay of OlliOlli World. Pre-order before the game launches on Feb. 8 and receive exclusive in-game items, including Bunnylord Head, Hero T-Shirt and Hero Stake Deck.
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version – Civilization has fallen back to the Dark Ages. Now, The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. And yet, hope remains. In Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version, you are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth. Use your fists and wits to hone your skills, defeat your enemies and make allies. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But never forget – stay human. Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version will be available on Feb. 4.
- A Heroic Five Years – Huzzah! It’s time to celebrate five years of the Fire Emblem Heroes game for smart devices! To commemorate this momentous occasion, you’ll be able to partake in a series of events, including a 5th Anniversary Hero Fest summoning event. In another 5th Anniversary Special Hero summoning event, you’ll be guaranteed a five-star Special Hero. This is just the start of the festivities, as you can also partake in new anniversary-themed quests, Tempest Trials+ and Grand Hero Battles, as well as a Log-In Bonus that’ll let you obtain up to 10 Orbs. For more details about all the latest updates to Fire Emblem Heroes, be sure to check out the 5th Anniversary Feh Channel video here!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Earn 10% in Gold Points! – For a limited time, you can earn DOUBLE My Nintendo Gold Points* on select digital games.** That means you can earn up to 10% in Gold Points – which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC.*** Shop now at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#double-gold-points.
- #1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle – Available Feb. 4
- 1CC Games Shmup Collection
- Action Arcade Wrestling – Available Feb. 9
- Alexio – Available Feb. 4
- Arcade Archives PISTOL DAIMYO NO BOUKEN
- Colors and Numbers
- Cue Sports
- Darkness and Flame: Born of Fire
- Death end re;Quest 2 – Available Feb. 8
- Draw a Stickman: EPIC
- El Gancho – Available Feb. 9
- Food Delivery Battle
- Frog Ball Rerolled – Available Feb. 4
- GUNGUNGUN
- Hatsune Miku Connecting Puzzle TAMAGOTORI
- Heroes of Loot 2 – Available Feb. 8
- Heroic Pirates
- Jumping Helix Ball – Available Feb. 5
- Jumping Quest
- Kharon’s Crypt – Event Death May Die
- Land of Screens – Available Feb. 4
- Letters – a written adventure – Available Feb. 9
- Luminos
- MAGLAM LORD – Available Feb. 4
- Mania Fish – Available Feb. 5
- Math Gym – Available Feb. 4
- Millie and Molly – Available Feb. 4
- Phlegethon
- Pirate’s Gold – Available Feb. 5
- Pixel Jumper
- Pyramids Slot Machines
- Shadow Samurai Revenge
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Super Shadow Break : Showdown! NINJA VS The Three KAIJUs
- Team Sonic Racing + Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Bundle
- The Artful Escape
- The Hundred Year Kingdom
- The Sealed Ampoule
- The Song Out of Space – Available Feb. 4
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle
- Unstrong Legacy – Available Feb. 7
- Virtual Maid Streamer Ramie
- Zodiac Tri Peaks Solitaire
