Sifu dated for a February 22nd, 2022 release

Avenge your family in the next title from Sloclap, developers of the critically acclaimed multiplayer brawler, Absolver. Sifu puts you into the role of a kung fu practitioner who has been training for years to finally build up the skills to avenge the family he lost to a mysterious assassination squad. The years of training might not pay off but your character has a trump card which will bring him back to life at a high cost. Within his possession is a magical pendant which will restore your vitality, but will take years off life? Will you be a baby faced spry young man or a decrepit old man it all depends on your skill.
The game revealed it’s release date and SKUs at today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live event. On February 22nd 2022, players can begin their revenge quest by purchasing the standard edition of the title, players who are more impatient can purchase the deluxe edition of the title which will grant access to the title 48 hours earlier on February 20th. The deluxe edition will also include extras such as a digital artbook and a soundtrack so you’re not just paying for early access. Either way look forward to getting old while avenging your family when Sifu drops early in 2022.
Sifu screens:
Sifu | Sloclap | Release Date Trailer | PS4, PS5 & PC:
Sifu is the new game of Sloclap, the independent studio behind Absolver. A third person action game featuring intense hand-to-hand combat, it puts you in control of a young Kung-Fu student on a path of revenge.
Do you have what it takes to know Kung Fu?
Embark on your path of revenge on the 22nd of February 2022 on PS4, PS5 and the Epic Games Store.