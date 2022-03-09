Mandarin voiceover track brings additional verisimilitude to Sloclap’s Sifu

While Sloclap’s sophomore effort Sifu has received near universal acclaim from players and critics, there has been a contingent that felt that the Paris based studio should have consulted actual Asians in the development of their game. The studio had always intended to include a Mandarin voice track for the title post launch and they have released a short behind the scenes look at the work being done to bring the voice track to fruition.
Developer Sloclap announced a new update today that brings a full Mandarin voice over option to the critically acclaimed Kung Fu game, Sifu. Launched last month to widespread accolades, Sloclap’s sophomore debut racked up more than one million copies sold in its first three weeks. Fans can nab today’s update on both PC and PlayStation ($39.99, www.sifugame.com).
A video released today takes players to the recording studio in Shanghai, giving fans a chance to check out the Chinese cast as they offer their thoughts on their various roles and perform their lines for Li Zhengxiang, Sifu voice over director.
Performing the role of the main character are Lui Beichen and Mi Xiao, and rounding out the cast are Huang Jinze (Yang), Liu Yingjie (Sean), Cheng Yuzhu (Fajar), Xu Chen (Kuroki), Lu Xiaotong, (Jinfeng).
Sifu is set against a detailed backdrop of a fictional Chinese city where players uncover an ancient mystery via a series of difficult confrontations that test their skills to the limit. To overcome seemingly insurmountable odds, fighters need to rely on a mastery of Kung Fu and a magical pendant that revives them after death. The cost of magic is dear, however, and drastically ages a fighter with each revival: time is the price paid for revenge.
Sifu’s main inspiration comes from classic Kung Fu fighting movies, with some of the developers at Sloclap having practiced Pak Mei Kung Fu and various other martial arts. Since the early stages of development, Sloclap worked in close partnership with Kowloon Nights to create an experience that feels authentic and respectful of Chinese Kung Fu culture. Kowloon Nights, through its network in the Chinese Games industry, identified key talents to collaborate on the game and provide feedback resulting in changes ranging from the look of the main character to details of the environment.
Find out today as Sifu is now playable around the world for $39.99 USD for the standard edition and $49.99 USD for the Deluxe Edition. For more information, please visit www.sifugame.com and check out @sifugame on Twitter.