Cult of the Lamb beckons you to join the flock in 2022

Who doesn’t love the juxtaposition of cute creatures doing diabolically evil things (like South Park episode, Woodland Critter Christmas), clearly developer Massive Monster and publisher Devolver Digital agree and they’re looking to spread the gospel by bringing Cult of the Lamb to consoles sometime in 2022. Below is a brief descriptor of the game from the team itself.
Cult of the Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger, who must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name. That shouldn’t be too hard, as this particular lamb is a huge fan of cult documentaries and knows all of the tricks to get it done. I lied about that last part, but the point stands.
Start your own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland worshippers and spread your Word to become the one true cult. Maybe you’ll get your own docuseries one day!
Will you amass a large following or will you be no better than the crazy man on the corner wearing a sandwich board shouting nonsense? Cult of the Lamb will be releasing on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2022.
Cult of the Lamb screens:
Cult of the Lamb | Console Announcement Trailer | Coming in 2022:
Coming to PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC!
https://www.cultofthelamb.com
